Texas A&M, Aggie Hospitality enhance Kyle Field concessions

Texas A&M and Aggie Hospitality have teamed up on several enhancements to the Aggie Football gameday experience this season. 12th Man fans will notice an infusion of new Texas tastes across concessions, signature food specials made by the Kyle Field culinary team, as well as the expansion of beer and wine sales across the stadium. As with previous seasons, Aggie Hospitality will also work with student groups and local College Station, Bryan, and Houston organizations to provide friendly service at concessions dining locations.

“The atmosphere at Kyle Field on a game day is unmatched, and we want to deliver a dining experience and warm hospitality to match,” said Chris Warner, Vice President of Hospitality & Strategy for Aggie Hospitality. “We looked at what worked and where we had opportunities to continue to improve from previous seasons, canvassed the culinary community, and brought in several new offerings and processes across all areas. We’ve upped the variety in concessions, in particular, and clubs and suites will continue to deliver some of the most elevated experiences you’ll find in college football.”

Speed and Quality of Service Initiative

Aggie Hospitality continues to elevate the fan experience at Kyle Field in service of the 12th Man and one of college football’s iconic venues. This season new dining options and culinary partners in concessions coupled with optimized hospitality strategy will enhance speed, quality and fan choice. These initiatives include:

· More than 10 new restaurant partners and purveyors will be available to fans across concessions, increasing menu variety with a focus on local flavors and favorite brands.

· More than 250 bar team members have been added with an increased focus on training and development (in addition to beer and wines sales staff in concessions)

· Redesigned and enhanced menu boards, stanchions and other signage will help speed-up the ordering process through clearer communication.

· Recipes, locations of, and processes to serve fan favorite dishes have been optimized for both speed and quality.

· Food and beverage forecasting will be optimized with deeper business intelligence and historical data.

New in Concessions

This year Texas A&M and Aggie Hospitality will offer brand new dining options grounded in Lone Star State flavors. Fans will find a blend of community restaurants, recognizable names, and menus unique to Kyle Field, including:

· Blake’s Steaks: Local favorite Blake’s will serve their popular cheesesteaks in three stands located by sections 306, 242 and 130

· Eat Fletch: From the family line of the original Fletcher’s, a tradition at the State Fair of Texas, Eat Fletch will now serve its delicious corn dogs and funnel cakes in the Field Box and by section 117

· Freebirds World Burrito: The Tex-Mex favorite with several College Station locations will serve mouthwatering burritos, tacos, and more in the Field Box

· Rudy’s Bar-B-Q: Rudy’s immaculate smoked meats will tantalize taste buds with smoked sandwiches in the South East activation tower by section 340

· Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream: Creamy ice cream made with liquid nitrogen cools down the menu this year in the All-American Club and by section 244

· Dat Dog: Gourmet dogs, sausages and stadium fare in the Field Box

· Schlotzky’s: Local College Station franchise featuring their Texas famous “Original” sandwich, served near sections 134 and 243

· Papa John’s Pizza: The official pizza of Kyle Field this season will serve individual pies across concessions – just look for the iconic Papa John’s logo on digital menu boards throughout general concessions

Clubs & Suites

This season fans with seats in clubs, suites, and other premium seating areas can also enjoy new dining and beverage options, from chef-crafted dishes to restaurant partners and specialty cocktails:

· Aggie Grind Burger: A special blend of chuck & short rib made exclusively for Aggie Hospitality, available in the All-American Club and Suites

· Chick’nCone: The famous fork free chicken and waffle cones will be served in clubs

· Owen’s Craft Mixers: Owen’s carbonated, all-natural juices made with pure cane sugar will be available as a mixer in both clubs and suites

· Rudy’s Bar-B-Q: Rudy’s will also craft a special suite menu fans can pre-order for the perfect gameday bites

· Frosé and Sangria: Frozen specialty cocktails served in a souvenir football shaped glass are available in clubs

Expanded Beer and Wine Sales

In accordance with the Southeastern Conference’s updated policy regarding beer and wine sales at athletic venues, Kyle Field will expand the availability of beer and wine to the general public this season. There will be a mix of draft beer and wine bars as well as portable bars throughout every level of the stadium, except the 350 level which services the student section second deck on the east side.

The expanded availability of beer and wine will comply with the SEC’s alcohol management expectations. Fans should expect the following policies to be followed:

· Alcoholic beverages are only available to fans aged 21 and up; and each transaction will require a valid photo ID with no exceptions.

· No more than two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction.

· All beverages containing alcohol must be served in a cup, rather than bottles or cans.

· All alcohol sales will stop at the end of the third quarter of each game.

· Aggie Hospitality is proud to partner with Athletics’ Guest Services at Kyle Field to offer a free regular soda to each person who presents themselves as a designated driver.

Aggie Hospitality has also taken several steps to ensure responsible service. 250 additional team members will support beer and wine sales. Each will undergo State of Texas Alcohol Responsibility Training, which helps staff recognize fake IDs and over-intoxication. Additionally, Aggie Hospitality will provide its own industry-leading responsible service training program.

Fans should note that expanded alcohol policy does not affect the premium areas or the premium service policies.

Kyle Field Hospitality by the Numbers

· Nearly 90% of concessions dining locations are served by local student and non-profit groups, who earn a portion of sales for their program. Last season, these groups earned more than $250,000. When visiting a concessions location, take a moment to look for the non-profit group’s sign to see which one of our many amazing organizations is being supported.

· Kyle Field serves 1.5 million pounds of popcorn, 550,000 bottled waters, and 225,000 pounds of hot dogs each season.

· Texas A&M’s signature Aggie Dog is made just 12 miles down the road in Snook, Texas, by Slovacek Sausages.

· The popular $2 and $4 bottles of water (20 ounces and one liter, respectively) will be available again this year at Kyle Field.