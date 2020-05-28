Texas A&M Athletics Has Best Academic Year in School History

The 2019-20 academic year goes down as the best in Texas A&M Athletics history, as it set records in grade-point averages and the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll selections.

“We’re incredibly proud of our student-athletes and congratulate them for being part of a new benchmark for academic success,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Thanks to the Student-Athlete Services team for working through adversity due to COVID-19, making innovative adjustments that led to these unprecedented levels of achievement.”

Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said, “The Center for Student-Athlete Student Services is extremely proud of our student-athletes academic accomplishments this year. Academically, this year turned out to be the very best year in Texas A&M Athletics history. To accomplish these accolades during unprecedented times speaks volumes of our student-athletes’ character and commitment to excellence.”

The Aggies put together a record-breaking spring semester in the classroom, boasting a 3.4 GPA and seeing 390 student-athletes earn AD Honor Roll recognition for receiving a 3.0 GPA or better. For the first time ever, Texas A&M turned in a cumulative GPA above a 3.0, and all 18 programs came in above that 3.0 mark.

In the fall, the Maroon & White also produced tremendous success in the classroom. They broke the record for the best GPA for a fall semester in A&M history, and 10 teams boasted a GPA of 3.0 or higher. There were 325 Aggies that earned a selection to the AD Honor Roll, which is the second-highest mark for a fall semester.

“Our Student-Athlete Services was recently recognized as a leader, honored campus-wide with the ‘Advising Team Award’ from Texas A&M University Advisors and Counselors,” Bjork said. “While this recognition is impressive, student-athlete academic performance at a record level is the true reward for the Advising Team’s effort and dedication.”

“This year demonstrates our Athletics department commitment to academic success,” Fields added. “We are very fortunate to have outstanding leadership and coaches that support our student-athletes academic pursuits.”