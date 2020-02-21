Texas A&M Athletics Selects Davis as General Manager for Reed Arena

Veteran venue executive Darren Davis has been named the General Manager of Texas A&M’s on-campus special events center, Reed Arena.

“I am thrilled to be joining Texas A&M University‘s Athletic Department and the iconic Reed Arena,” Davis said. “I’m also excited to be a part of the long-standing Aggie traditions on campus. I look forward to supporting our sports programs while bringing new and unique events to the venue.”

Davis has over 25 years of experience combining facility operations and event management for both public and privately owned venues. His experience includes a wide variety of unique venue types, including tent repertory theater, a riverboat, two theme parks, a performing arts center, a convention center and five major market arenas.

Davis will oversee all operations for Reed Arena, which is home to Texas A&M’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball teams, as well as Aggie Muster, commencement ceremonies and a variety of other events.

Previously, he was the Vice President of Entertainment for Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas where his responsibilities included managing the 12,000-seat Events Center, the outdoor beach concert venue and overseeing the operations of the Cirque du Soleil Michael Jackson One theater, House of Blues music hall, LIGHT nightclub and Daylight day club.

From 2008 to 2016, Davis served as the Executive Director of the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Before that, he was the Senior Director of Booking for the facility and prior to that, the Director of Operations. During his time with the Orleans Arena and Boyd Gaming, Davis launched two venue grand openings. Under Davis’s guidance, the Orleans Arena was awarded the prestigious Venue Excellence Award by the International Association of Venue Managers.

Working for two major gaming companies gave Davis the unique opportunity to work in both entertainment management and the gaming industry simultaneously. This allowed for his broadened experience beyond the traditional public assembly venue and adds hotel hospitality, restaurant management and casino operations to his resume.

In 2010, Nevada Business Magazine named Davis as one of Las Vegas’ top 20 business leaders under 40. In 2014, Davis received his Certified Venue Executive (CVE) designation from the International Association of Venue Managers.

Davis graduated from LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication / Advertising and received a Minor in Business Administration. He is a graduate of Oglebay, Facility Management School, a two-year study course covering all the disciplines of facility management and venue operations. Davis is an active member of the International Association of Venue Managers and served on its Membership Advisory Counsel for Region 7. He has been married to his wife, Susan, for 10 years.