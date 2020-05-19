Texas A&M Athletics, United Way Auction Vehicle for $42,000

Texas A&M Athletics, in a joint effort with the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund and the United Way successfully auctioned a 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon to Houston resident Bob Johnson for $42,000.

All proceeds from the auction will go toward providing funds to Brazos Valley nonprofits and small businesses that face economic uncertainty as the region continues to follow CDC, state and city guidelines designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The automobile, which was generously donated by an anonymous Aggie donor, is outfitted with a custom license plate that reads “GIGGEM”. Fewer than 1,800 cars of this model were produced by General Motors.

Texas A&M Athletics and the United Way would like to give special thanks to Lance Swigert of SWICO Auctions for providing the forum in which the vehicle was sold in an efficient and user friendly manner. Another special thanks to Texas A&M former student, John Ratcliffe ’62, for sharing the auction alert email with Johnson to support the Bryan/College Station area and purchased the car.

These funds from the auction will help provide measures such as food, rent and utility relief for residents along with small business relief for the people of the Bryan/College Station area.

The Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is a partnership between the United Way of the Brazos Valley, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, the City of Bryan and the City of College Station.

As of May 12, the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund has granted a total of $1,038,078 to 12 nonprofits and 92 small businesses impacted by COVID-19 response and containment efforts.

You can find more information in regard to the BV COVID-19 Community Relief Fund at https://www.uwbv.org/covid19.

