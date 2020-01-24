Texas A&M Athletics becomes INFLCR’s 100th collegiate partner

Texas A&M Athletics and Influencer (INFLCR) have entered into an all-sport partnership to provide real-time photo and video content to more than 500 student-athletes, who will utilize the INFLCR app to share content on their personal social media channels.

As INFLCR’s 100th college athletics client, Texas A&M joins over 500 teams and more than 16,000 athletes on the INFLCR app. The INFLCR content delivery software platform helps clients like Texas A&M athletics, distribute their internally-curated content into personalized galleries on each of the mobile devices of their athletes, coaches and other brand ambassadors, for them to access and share via their personal social-media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Texas A&M can then use their INFLCR dashboard and usage reports to track their "audience lift" via the much-larger collective audience of those brand ambassadors.

“Texas A&M invests in student-athletes like no other program,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Using advanced technology like INFLCR not only expands the brand of Texas A&M Athletics, it gives our student-athletes a chance to elevate the work they do on all social media platforms, safely and efficiently. This partnership is a game-changer in the way we view social media, having witnessed firsthand the positive impact INFLCR has on fan engagement.”

Bjork and Deputy AD Michael Thompson and the University of Mississippi originally joined INFLCR in the first multi-sport partnership in late 2018, seeing extraordinary usage from student-athletes along with winning metrics on social media.

“This partnership is an exciting one for INFLCR,” said INFLCR CEO Jim Cavale. “We started working with Director of Athletics Ross Bjork and Deputy AD Michael Thompson during their successful tenures at Ole Miss, and can’t wait to see how their winning strategies help to empower all of the Aggies’ athletic programs.”

Ole Miss football saw 94 athletes active on the INFLCR app throughout their 2019 spring football play, reaching over 430,000 people on social media thanks to content downloaded and shared from the INFLCR platform. Ole Miss softball and baseball student-athletes logged over 4,400 INFLCR app sessions sharing more than 1,000 pieces of content to their social channels, reaching a weekly audience of more than 100,000 people throughout their combined seasons, and Ole Miss tennis players downloaded and shared 75 unique content pieces throughout their own season.

“The Aggie culture of excellence on and off the fields and courts is known worldwide and much of that is a testament to our student-athletes,” said Deputy AD for External Relations and Business Development Michael Thompson. “Having seen the success that student-athletes can achieve in growing their brand responsibly, in partnership with INFLCR, it was an easy decision to bring both the positive social media mentality and cutting-edge technology to student-athletes at Texas A&M. This partnership will have an immediate impact on the overall reach of our award-winning content, our social channels, recruiting efforts, and most importantly, the Texas A&M student-athlete experience.”

How It Works

INFLCR’s platform helps clients like Texas A&M send internal media and national photography content to personalized galleries for each of their athletes, coaches and other brand ambassadors.

Those athletes and brand ambassadors are able to access their content galleries through the INFLCR mobile app, and can then share the content to their personal social media accounts.

After the fact, Texas A&M is able to measure the increased audience engagement coming from the much-larger collective audience of those athletes and brand ambassadors.

Texas A&M plans to use this approach to bolster their online presence in a way that impacts event attendance, recruiting, fundraising, and other strategic goals.