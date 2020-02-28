Texas A&M Athletics partners with Game Plan in Student-Athlete Development Efforts

The Texas A&M Department of Athletics has further enhanced the student-athlete experience by its new partnership with Game Plan. As a world-class institution and member of the Southeastern Conference, A&M serves athletes through 20 individual sports.

Texas A&M Student-Athlete Engagement provides student-athletes opportunities to develop their life-skills through personalized interactions, as well as dynamic and engaging programming focused on career development, personal growth, leadership, diversity and inclusion, and service. Texas A&M student-athletes develop personally and professionally through programming rooted in the Texas A&M University Core Values of respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service.

Game Plan provides comprehensive support services for student-athletes focusing on financial literacy through Wells Fargo’s Hands on Banking curriculum. Texas A&M’s staff will explore integration of Game Plan’s robust eLearning offerings with other on-campus initiatives surrounding life-skill topics related to career development, sexual violence prevention, leadership, self-awareness and others.

“We are excited to offer the Game Plan platform for our student-athletes,” said Amanda Hernandez, director of Student-Athlete Engagement at Texas A&M. “By utilizing the eLearning modules and assessments, we will be able to provide more individualized content to supplement our current programming aimed at preparing our student-athletes for life after graduation both personally and professionally. The career marketplace enables our students to explore career options and think about their future vocation earlier and on a more consistent basis.”

David O’Neil, Wells Fargo region bank president, added, “We couldn’t think of a better way to grow our partnership with Texas A&M than to support the Game Plan program. Student-athletes will be faced with many financial decisions and we want to ensure that they’re provided with the right skills and resources to meet their short-term and long-term financial goals.”

In addition to the program’s eLearning curriculum, Texas A&M athletics staff will utilize Game Plan’s career and mentor marketplaces to connect current student-athletes with alumni, local employers and others in providing job opportunities for their student-athletes.

“Texas A&M is definitely known for its leadership in athletics and, with that, they are just as well-known for its leadership in developing their student-athletes off the field.” said Vin McCaffrey, Game Plan CEO. “We are excited to partner with the Aggies in their continued focus on their athletes’ overall health and progress in life and look forward to a long partnership.”

The addition of Game Plan further expands A&M’s goal of providing a world-class experience for all student-athletes.