Texas A&M Basketball hosting BTHO Breast Cancer Games

Texas A&M Men’s and Women's Basketball, in partnership with CHI St. Joseph Health, will each host a Beat The Hell Outta Breast Cancer Game on January 25 and February 13 at Reed Arena, respectfully.

The men host Oklahoma State on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at 3 p.m., while the women will host Vanderbilt on Thursday, February 13 at 8 p.m.

Texas A&M is asking for the support of the 12th Man to bring awareness to a disease that affects many and raise funds to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the Pink Alliance, a local non-profit in the Brazos Valley that serves as an advocate for breast cancer support.

Fans have the opportunity to donate in a number of ways, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Pink Alliance and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The official 2020 BTHO Breast Cancer t-shirt can be purchased for $10 online here or at the upcoming men's (Jan. 25) or women's (Jan. 26, Jan. 30 and Feb. 13) basketball games.

In addition, there will be a silent auction at the women’s game, with proceeds benefiting the cause, and women’s basketball assistant coach Bob Starkey will donate $1.50 for each student that attends the Feb. 13 game.

Breast cancer survivors and patients currently undergoing treatment are invited to claim a complimentary ticket to each game, and participate in special halftime recognitions on the court. Those interested in participating in the halftime ceremonies can click [12thMan.com/BTHObc]here and complete the contact information form.

Fans wearing pink to the game can purchase tickets for a discounted rate at the Reed Arena ticket window on game day.

