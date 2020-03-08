Texas A&M Bounces Back to Win at Florida

Texas A&M women’s tennis returned to the win column, as the Aggies (13-4, 2-2 SEC) defeated the Florida Gators (5-4, 2-2 SEC), 4-2, Sunday afternoon at the Ring Tennis Complex.

The Aggies dropped the doubles point for just the sixth time this spring, but rallied back to take four first sets in singles action. Jayci Goldsmith evened the team score at one-all with a 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Ida Jarlskog on court two then No. 107 Dorthea Faa-Hviding gave the Aggies the lead with a 6-2, 6-2 victory on court three over No. 111 Victoria Emma.

Florida evened the match at two as No. 54 McCartney Kessler topped No. 99 Tatiana Makarova on court one.

Riley McQuaid put A&M in the lead for good as she defeated Tsveta Dimitrova 7-5, 6-3 on court six. A&M’s Lucia Quiterio clinched the win as she outlasted Sydney Berlin 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 on court five,

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to Aggieland for a five-match home stand beginning with a match up on Friday against Mississippi State at 5 p.m.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the match…

“That was a great team win for our group. Florida and Stanford are probably the two biggest powerhouses in college tennis, so the defeat them on their home courts really says a lot about our group. Florida has won 14 national team championship over the years. I believe that is the first time we have ever beaten them in Gainesville. One thing that I am very pleased with our squad is how we have bounced back all season. After all four of our losses we have responded with a better result than the match before.”

Match Results

Texas A&M vs Florida

3/8/2020 at Gainesville, Fla.

(Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex)

#36 Texas A&M 4, #38 Florida 2

Singles Competition

1. #54 McCartney Kessler (UF) def. #99 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 6-3, 6-2

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Ida Jarlskog (UF) 6-1, 6-4

3. #107 Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. #111 Victoria Emma (UF) 6-2, 6-2

4. Marlee Zein (UF) vs. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-1, 3-6, 3-4, unfinished

5. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Sydney Berlin (UF) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Tsveta Dimitrova (UF) 7-5, 6-3

Doubles Competition

1. McCartney Kessler/Marlee Zein (UF) def. Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-4

2. Ida Jarlskog/Tsveta Dimitrova (UF) vs. Jessica Anzo/Renee McBryde (TAMU) 4-4, unfinished

3. Victoria Emma/Sydney Berlin (UF) def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-4

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 13-4; National ranking #36

Florida 5-4; National ranking #38

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (2, 3, 1, 6, 5)