Texas A&M Drops 4-2 Result at No. 22 South Carolina

Texas A&M experienced a setback on the road, as the Aggies (12-4, 1-2 SEC) fell to the No. 22 South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4, 3-0 SEC), 4-2, Friday evening at the Carolina Tennis Center.

The Aggies started well in the doubles competition, quickly recording a pair of 6-0 victories to secure the doubles point. Jessica Anzo and Renee McBryde toppled the No. 24 ranked duo of Silvia Chinellato and Emma Shelton, while Dorthea Faa-Hviding and Lucia Quiterio routed Gabriela Martinez and Elise Mills. The ranked clash at the No. 1 doubles line went unfinished after the doubles point was clinched.

With the doubles point in hand, the Aggies entered singles play and extended the lead to 2-0 following a South Carolina default on court five. The Gamecocks stole four-of-the-five remaining first sets to gain control of the match. No. 25 Megan Davies of South Carolina registered her team’s first point, defeating Jayci Goldsmith in a 6-2, 6-2 affair. Chinellato tied the match at 2-2 on court four, defeating Katya Townsend 6-1, 6-4. The Gamecocks registered the final two points of the match, as No. 92 Shelton beat No. 107 Faa-Hviding, 7-5, 6-2, immediately followed by No. 39 Mia Horvit’s 7-5, 6-3 result against No. 99 Makarova.

South Carolina improves to 4-4 against the Aggies since A&M joined the SEC in 2012-13. The teams have split the series in Columbia, with each team winning two matches apiece at the Carolina Tennis Center.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M continues with the second half of its two-match road-trip, as the Aggies get set to take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville, Florida on Sunday at noon (CT).

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the match…

“We played lights out in the doubles and got up 1-0 very routinely. Unfortunately, it was a completely different story in singles as we simply got out played. We need to bounce back quickly and lift our level as we play Florida on Sunday.”

Match Results

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

03/06/2020 at Columbia, S.C.

(Carolina Tennis Center)

No. 22 South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 2

Singles Competition

1. #39 Mia Horvit (SC) def. #99 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 7-5, 6-3

2. #25 Megan Davies (SC) def. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

3. #92 Emma Shelton (SC) def. #107 Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 7-5, 6-2

4. Silvia Chinellato (SC) def. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-1, 6-4

5. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Kennedy Wicker (SC), by default

6. Gabriela Martinez (SC) vs. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 4-6, 2-2, unfinished

Doubles Competition

1. #77 Megan Davies/Mia Horvit (SC) vs. #37 Jayci Goldsmith/Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 3-2, unfinished

2. Jessica Anzo/Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. #24 Silvia Chinellato/Emma Shelton (SC) 6-0

3. Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Gabriela Martinez/Elise Mills (SC) 6-0

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 12-4, 1-2 SEC; National ranking #36

South Carolina 7-4, 3-0 SEC; National ranking #22

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (2,4,1,3)