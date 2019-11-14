Texas A&M Faces No. 8 Gonzaga Friday Night

Aggie Basketball Game #3:

#8 Gonzaga (3-0) at Texas A&M (2-0)

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 • 8:00 p.m. (CT)

Reed Arena • College Station, Texas

TELEVISION: SEC Network

Tom Hart, Play-by-Play

Jon Sundvold, Commentary

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play

John Thornton, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius: 134; XM: 190; Internet: 961

LIVE AUDIO/STATS: 12thman.com/live

The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team is set to face off against the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs Friday night at 8 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

The game can be seen on SEC Network with Tom Hart and Jon Sundvold on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game can be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and John Thornton calling the action.

The Aggies are coming into the contest with a 2-0 ledger for the 16th time in the last 20 seasons, after taking down ULM, 63-57, Monday night. The Maroon and White overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to topple the Warhawks.

Jay Jay Chandler led the way with 17 points, while dealing two dimes and hauling in three rebounds. Andre Gordon recorded 14 points, one assist and two rebounds, while Quenton Jackson added 12 points, six boards and three assists.

Gonzaga enters the game with a perfect 3-0 record after defeating North Dakota, 97-66, Tuesday. Filip Petrusev and Corey Kispert led the way for the Bulldogs as Petrusev recorded a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Kispert tallied 20 points, five boards and five assists.

Friday’s game marks the third time the Aggies and Bulldogs have met, with the series being tied at one apiece. The two teams met last season with Gonzaga prevailing, 94-71. Savion Flagg and TJ Starks paced the Aggies with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Friday’s game also marks the first time since October 22, 1996, that the Aggies have hosted a non-conference opponent that is ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets.

For more information on Texas A&M Men's Basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.