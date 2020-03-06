Texas A&M Falls to Arkansas in SEC Quarterfinal

The No. 15 Texas A&M women's basketball team got out to a dominant start, but was unable to close out as it fell, 67-66, to No. 25 Arkansas at Bon Secours Wellness Arena Friday afternoon. Junior guard Chennedy Carter led the way with 23 points to get within seven points of A&M's all-time career scoring record.

A&M (22-8) held the Razorbacks (24-7) scoreless for the first 5:27 of the game, recording the first 12 points to jump out in front early. The Aggies were up 23-10 by the end of the first quarter and continued rolling in the second quarter.

Carter put 17 points in the first half to help A&M hold a 38-26 lead at the break.

Arkansas came out of the locker room ready to fight and forced A&M to burn an early timeout with a 10-2 run that cut the difference to four. Junior forward Anna Dreimane gave the Aggies a spark off the bench midway through the third quarter with back-to-back buckets .This kept A&M in front and Carter closed out the quarter working in the lane to make it 51-46 heading into the final 10 minutes.

The Razorbacks got back within a possession four times in the final seven minutes, but A&M continued to answer. Arkansas made a three with 4:39 remaining and junior guard Shambria Washington countered with a three of her own on the other end. Junior forward N'dea Jones laid one in to put A&M up six and force an Arkansas timeout.

The Aggies continued to fight, but Arkansas hit a jumper with just over a minute to play to get within one. The Razorbacks got to the line and sank a pair of free throws with eight seconds on the clock to take their first lead of the game. A&M was unable to connect on its final attempt.

Post-Game Quote

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair

On the team’s effort in the game…

“My kids played one heck of a ball game. We shot well enough. We missed some golden opportunities in the last quarter. We had put-backs not go in, and had a couple costly turnovers. We know how hard we competed. We’ll go down to the NCAA tournament and we will do our best to represent Texas A&M and the SEC.”

TEAM NOTES

A&M dominated down low, outscoring the Razorbacks 34-18 in the paint and finishing with a +12 rebounding margin.

The Aggies forced Arkansas to shoot just 33.9-percent from the field, holding its opponent below 40-percent for the 18th time this season.

A&M used a starting lineup of Shambria Washington, Chennedy Carter, Kayla Wells, N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the 21st time this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Junior guard Chennedy Carter extended her double-digit scoring streak to 62 games after a 23-point effort.

Carter surpassed the 20-point mark for the 15th time this season, and 62nd time in her career as she upped her career points total to 1,983 and is just seven points away from the A&M record.

Junior forward N'dea Jones recorded her 16th double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 boards.

Junior guard Kayla Wells added 19 points for the Aggies, scoring in double figures for the 23rd time this year, and the fourth time in the last four games.

Junior guard Aaliyah Wilson grabbed a career-high nine rebounds against Arkansas.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M awaits the release of the 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket. The selection show will take place on Monday, March 16 at 5 p.m.