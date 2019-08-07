Texas A&M Football Announces 2020 Schedule

The complete Texas A&M Football schedule for the 2020 season was announced Wednesday after the Southeastern Conference released the conference schedule.

Texas A&M hosts SEC foes LSU (Nov. 28), Ole Miss (Nov. 7) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 14) at Kyle Field in the 2020 season. The Aggies will travel to Alabama (Nov. 21), Auburn (Oct. 17), Mississippi State (Oct. 3) and South Carolina (Oct. 24), along with the neutral site matchup against Arkansas in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 26.

Additionally, the Maroon & White will host four non-conference games at Kyle Field including Colorado (Sept. 19) from the Pac-12, Fresno State (Oct. 10) of the Mountain West and in-state foes North Texas (Sept. 12) and Abilene Christian (Sept. 5).

Fans are encouraged to visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets or call the 12th Man Foundation at 888-99-AGGIE to explore all available ticketing options to attend one or more of the Aggies' seven home games this fall, as well as the Southwest Classic vs. Arkansas at AT&T Stadium. Additionally, fans can fill out the form on this page and a 12th Man Foundation representative will contact them to discuss ticketing options.

2020 TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 5 Abilene Christian Kyle Field

Saturday, Sept. 12 North Texas Kyle Field

Saturday, Sept. 19 Colorado Kyle Field

Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. Arkansas* Arlington, Texas

Saturday, Oct. 3 at Mississippi State* Starkville, Miss.

Saturday, Oct. 10 Fresno State Kyle Field

Saturday, Oct. 17 at Auburn* Auburn, Ala.

Saturday, Oct. 24 at South Carolina* Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, Nov. 7 Ole Miss* Kyle Field

Saturday, Nov. 14 Vanderbilt* Kyle Field

Saturday, Nov. 21 at Alabama* Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, Nov. 28 LSU* Kyle Field

* - SEC Game