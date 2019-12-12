Texas A&M Football places four on SEC All-Freshman Team

Texas A&M Football’s Jalen Wydermyer, Kenyon Green, Isaiah Spiller and Demani Richardson were voted to the SEC All-Freshman Team by the league’s coaches, announced Thursday morning by the Southeastern Conference.

Wydermyer led all freshman tight ends in the country with six touchdowns while his 31 receptions were tied for the third most among tight ends in the SEC. The Dickinson, Texas native posted a first down or touchdown on 23 of his 31 catches this season.

Green started all 12 games for the Aggies at right guard and helped lead the A&M rushing attack to 22 touchdowns on the ground. The Houston, Texas native was a part of the offensive line that helped the Aggies to 4,785 total yards this season and 30.0 points per game.

Spiller recorded the most rushing yards and touchdowns by a freshman running back in the SEC. The Spring, Texas native’s nine rushing touchdowns are the most by a power-5 freshman running back in the country.

Richardson posted the third-most tackles by an Aggie this season and paced all A&M defensive backs with 63 tackles. The Waxahachie, Texas native started 10 games for the Aggies this year as he posted a forced fumble and an interception.

The Aggies return to action for the 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston against No. 25 Oklahoma State of the Big 12 Conference at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27. To buy tickets or learn more about the Aggies' 2019 bowl destination, go to Texas A&M's "Bowl Central" site at: 12thMan.com/TexasBowl.

FRESHMAN ALL-SEC

OFFENSE

TE - Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M

OL - Wanya Morris, Tennessee; Darnell Wright, Tennessee; Kenyon Green, Texas A&M; Evan Neal, Alabama

WR - George Pickens, Georgia; Treylon Burks, Arkansas

QB - Bo Nix, Auburn

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M; Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL - Christian Barmore, Alabama; Zacch Pickens, South Carolina; Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State;

Travon Walker, Georgia

LB - Shane Lee, Alabama; Christian Harris, Alabama; Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

DB - Derek Stingley, LSU; Demani Richardson, Texas A&M; Kaiir Elam, Florida; Jammie Robinson, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Cade York, LSU

P - Ty Perine, Alabama

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

(* - Ties )