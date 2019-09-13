Texas A&M Football vs. Lamar on ESPNU update

Texas A&M football fans who are DirecTV or AT&T subscribers could have to find an alternative way to watch the Aggies’ matchup against Lamar on Saturday because Disney and AT&T have not yet reached an agreement to continue distribution of the ESPN networks, including ESPNU, on DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse and AT&T TV Now.

The ongoing negotiations include ABC owned-and-operated stations in New York, Los Angeles, Raleigh/Durham, San Francisco, Houston, Fresno, Chicago, and Philadelphia, and the entire Disney, ABC and ESPN family of cable networks. This agreement accounts for roughly 25% of the SEC Network’s overall subscriber base, the SEC Network’s single largest provider.

Disney and AT&T are currently in negotiations and have until 5pm ET today, Friday, September 13, to reach a new distribution agreement. If they do not establish a new agreement by this deadline, a service interruption is anticipated to occur for DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse and AT&T TV Now customers.

If a service interruption occurs and continues into the weekend, the ability to view Saturday’s SEC football games for DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse and AT&T TV Now subscribers may be impacted (each of these games will still be available on all other satellite, cable and direct-to-consumer distributors):

Kansas State at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT • ESPN

Arkansas State at Georgia, Noon ET • ESPN2

Chattanooga at Tennessee, Noon ET • SEC Network

Colorado State at Arkansas, 3 p.m. CT • SEC Network

Southeastern Louisiana at Ole Miss, 3 p.m. CT • SEC Network Alternate Channel

Lamar at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. CT • ESPNU

Kent State at Auburn, 6 p.m. CT • ESPN2

Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m. ET • ESPN

Northwestern State at LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT • SEC Network

SE Missouri State at Missouri, 6:30 p.m. CT • SEC Network Alternate Channel