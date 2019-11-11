Texas A&M-Georgia Game Time Released

Texas A&M Football will take on Georgia at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning. The kick time will be announced at a later date for A&M’s game at LSU to close out the regular season.

The showdown against the Bulldogs is set for Saturday, Nov. 23 at Sanford Stadium and will be called by Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl. The Aggies hold a 3-2 advantage in the all-time series between the two teams, A&M won the first three meetings with Georgia earning wins in the last two matchups.

This weekend, Texas A&M hosts South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network at Kyle Field while No. 5 Georgia travels to No. 13 Auburn.

SEC TV Selections – November 23

Game

Time (CT)

Network

Western Carolina at Alabama

11:00 a.m.

ESPN/ESPN2/SEC Network

Samford at Auburn

11:00 a.m.

ESPN/ESPN2/SEC Network

Texas A&M at Georgia

2:30 p.m.

CBS

UT Martin at Kentucky

2:30 p.m.

SEC Network

ETSU at Vanderbilt

2:30 p.m.

SECN Alternate

Arkansas at LSU

6:00 p.m.

ESPN

Tennessee at Missouri

6:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Abilene Christian at Mississippi State

6:30 p.m.

SEC Network Alternate