Texas A&M-Georgia Game Time Released

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M Football will take on Georgia at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning. The kick time will be announced at a later date for A&M’s game at LSU to close out the regular season.
The showdown against the Bulldogs is set for Saturday, Nov. 23 at Sanford Stadium and will be called by Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl. The Aggies hold a 3-2 advantage in the all-time series between the two teams, A&M won the first three meetings with Georgia earning wins in the last two matchups.
This weekend, Texas A&M hosts South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network at Kyle Field while No. 5 Georgia travels to No. 13 Auburn.
SEC TV Selections – November 23
Game
Time (CT)
Network
Western Carolina at Alabama
11:00 a.m.
ESPN/ESPN2/SEC Network
Samford at Auburn
11:00 a.m.
ESPN/ESPN2/SEC Network
Texas A&M at Georgia
2:30 p.m.
CBS
UT Martin at Kentucky
2:30 p.m.
SEC Network
ETSU at Vanderbilt
2:30 p.m.
SECN Alternate
Arkansas at LSU
6:00 p.m.
ESPN
Tennessee at Missouri
6:30 p.m.
SEC Network
Abilene Christian at Mississippi State
6:30 p.m.
SEC Network Alternate