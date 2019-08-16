Texas A&M Hires Brandon Hon as Track and Field Assistant Coach

Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry announced the hiring of Brandon Hon as an assistant coach for the Aggie track and field program. Hon previously served as an assistant coach with Florida State University for the past six years.

“I’m excited to add Brandon Hon to our staff,” said Henry. “He gets along well with the existing staff. During the process of hiring a new assistant coach, each applicant sat down with my staff and Brandon made a very good impression.

“He has years of experience with recruiting and specifically in the sprint and hurdle disciplines. I look forward to him joining our staff.”

In the past four seasons with the Seminoles, Hon has been Director of Sprints, Hurdles and Relays. His core group of athletes, which includes women’s sprinters and all hurdlers, have been instrumental in delivering Florida State 12 ACC team titles, with seven conference titles for the men and five for the women.

“I’m honored to be entrusted by Pat Henry and Texas A&M University with the opportunity to contribute to one of the most prestigious programs in collegiate athletics,” said Hon. “It’s with great excitement that I begin coaching and mentoring an amazing group of student-athletes as well as working alongside an exceptional staff of coaches that instantly made me feel at home.”

Within his time as an assistant coach at Florida State, the women’s program has produced five top-20 NCAA Outdoor Championship finishes, including their second top-10 finish in 2019. Athletes coached by Hon have generated 30 All-Americans with 19 first-team honors, 16 ACC event champions, six program records and three ACC records.

Coaching accolades for Hon include the USTFCCCA South Region Women’s Indoor Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

“Coach Henry’s established culture, team philosophy and rich Aggie tradition are what makes Texas A&M a special place to pursue greatness at the highest possible levels,” noted Hon. “I want to sincerely thank Coach Henry, Texas A&M and Aggies far and wide for this once in a lifetime opportunity to join the Aggie family.

“I would also like to thank Florida State University and coach Bob Braman for a wonderful opportunity and many years of success.”

Athletes coached by Hon who earned ACC honors included Shauna Helps (2016) and Ka’Tia Seymour (2018) each being recognized as Women’s Outdoor Freshman of the Year, Trey Cunningham (2018) being named indoor and outdoor Men’s Freshman of the year, along with Seymour claiming ACC Championship Track MVP twice indoors (2018, 2019) and once outdoors (2019).

Prior to joining Florida State, Hon spent 13 years at the University of Cincinnati as a record-setting student-athlete as well as an assistant coach. The Cincinnati native spent seven years as a full-time assistant with the Bearcats, directing hurdlers and sprinters, while serving as the recruiting coordinator for his final two years.

Hon enjoyed a record-setting collegiate experience as a hurdler with the Bearcats, setting the 60-meter hurdles record and winning the 2001 Conference USA title in the 400 hurdles as the team MVP. He also qualified for the 2004 and 2008 US Olympic Trials.

A 2002 Cincinnati graduate with a degree in criminal justice, he is married to the former Grace Murdock. They are the proud parents of a son, Zachary.