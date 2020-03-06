Texas A&M Hosts Arkansas on Saturday for Senior Day

The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team hosts Arkansas on Saturday inside Reed Arena at 3:30 p.m. for its regular season finale.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early as Texas A&M will celebrate Senior Day at 3:15 p.m. The Aggies will honor seniors Mark French, Josh Nebo and Wendell Mitchell along with senior managers T.C. Monaco and Jeremy Patak.

The Aggies (15-14, 9-8 SEC) look to build off their 78-75 victory at No. 17 Auburn on Wednesday. The win marked Texas A&M’s first road victory over a ranked opponent since 2018. The Maroon & White were led by Josh Nebo, who scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half. Savion Flagg, Wendell Mitchell and Jay Jay Chandler all scored 14 points each.

In conference play, Nebo leads the Maroon & White at 12.8 points per game, while Mitchell and Flagg average 11.4 and 10.7, respectively. Emanuel Miller leads the team in rebounds at 6.4, which ranks second among SEC freshmen this season.

The Razorbacks (19-11, 7-10 SEC) come into the contest following a 99-90 win over LSU on Wednesday. Mason Jones paced the Arkansas offense with 36 points. Jones averages 21.8 points per game, which leads the SEC. Jimmy Whitt added a double-double against the Tigers with 26 points and 15 rebounds.

Texas A&M has won four of the last six meetings against Arkansas in College Station.

Tickets to the game may be purchased online at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets. The first 2,000 students in attendance will receive a special BTHO Arkansas t-shirt.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Sam Gore and Dane Bradshaw on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

For more information on Texas A&M men's basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.