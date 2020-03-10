Texas A&M Hosts Texas State on Wednesday Night

Texas A&M softball returns home to Davis Diamond for a Wednesday night showdown against Texas State at 6 p.m.

Texas A&M is coming off its Southeastern Conference series opener after going head to head against No. 10 Kentucky. The Aggies fell in games one and three, but took game two, winning 6-3. Throughout the weekend, the Aggies scored 23 runs on 28 hits. The Maroon & White belted a total of seven home runs, highlighted by Dani Elder and Kyndall Murray’s grand slams. In the batter’s box, Haley Lee donned a .600 average on the weekend, with five RBI on six hits and three home runs. Elder had herself a series, recording five hits for eight RBI. Both Elder and Kelbi Fortenberry finished the series hitting .427, including two doubles by Fortenberry.

In game two of the series, Kayla Poynter earned the start and win, after recording her third complete game of the season. The right-hander scattered five hits on three runs, while fanning two. Kendall Potts earned two starts, combining for 6.1 innings pitched with five strikeouts.

For the season, Texas A&M (15-8, 1-2 SEC) is led offensively by Makinzy Herzog and Morgan Smith, who cap the team with .418 and .354 batting averages, respectively. Herzog leads the way for the Aggies in multiple offensive categories including, home runs (6), hits (33), total bases (65) and slugging percentage (.823). Jourdyn Campbell continues to lead the SEC in doubles with 13, while ranking second in the nation.

Poynter paces the pitching staff with six wins, while Kendall Potts has tallied five wins and Herzog has added three.

Texas State enters Wednesday’s midweek matchup with a 15-8 (2-1 Sun Belt) mark after taking two games against Georgia State in its conference opener. The Bobcats are led offensively by juniors Tara Oltmann and ArieAnn Bell, who top the team in batting averages. Bell powers the offense with seven home runs and 17 RBI. In the circle, Tori McCann is 5-4 with a 1.17 ERA, while Dalilah Barrera is 5-2 holding a 1.77 ERA.

Texas A&M and Texas State will meet for the 76th time in program history, with the Aggies holding a 65-10 advantage. The two teams last met in 2018 in which Texas A&M claimed a 6-3 win.

