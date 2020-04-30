Texas A&M Hosts Virtual 7th Annual Building Champions Awards

The seventh-annual Building Champions Awards gala presented by CHI St. Joseph Health will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 6 on the Texas A&M Athletics YouTube channel beginning at 7 p.m.

Fans can follow the event’s broadcast on youtube.com/aggieathletics, as well as live updates on the Texas A&M Athletics Twitter account, @12thMan.

The Building Champions Awards (BCAs) recognizes Aggie student-athletes from the 2019-20 seasons with awards for various academic, service, leadership and athletic endeavors. Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork will emcee the night along with guest appearances from multiple former Aggie student-athletes.

Awards recognized throughout the night include the Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete Award, Newcomer of the Year Award, Lohman Inspiration Award, Nye Academic Center Award, Selfless Service Award, Athlete of the Year and the Distinguished Letterman Award.

The Nye Academic Center award is voted on by the Center for Student-Athlete Services staff, while the Selfless Service Award is awarded to the student-athlete that totaled the most volunteer hours. All other awards are nominated by coaches and selected by the awards committee and senior staff.

Leading up to the May 6 gala, the finalists for each award will be released as follows:

Friday, May 1 – Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award

Saturday, May 2 – Newcomer of the Year Award

Sunday, May 3 – Nye Academic Center Award

Monday, May 4 – Athlete of the Year Award

Tuesday, May 5 – Distinguished Letterman Award

Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year

The Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the year Award recognizes a male and female student-athlete who balances athletics and scholarship while maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Newcomer of the Year

This awards recognizes a freshman or transfer student-athlete in his or her first year at Texas A&M who has made significant athletic contributions.

Lohman Inspiration Award

The Lohman Inspiration Award recognizes a student-athlete at Texas A&M who has demonstrated integrity and tenacity in overcoming incredible challenges in pursuit of his or her education. This person makes a commitment to working with and learning from others, as well as being a good role model for others who struggle.

Nye Academic Center Award

This award honors a male and a female student-athlete who has demonstrated consistent dedication to their academics by utilizing resources, improving their academic performance, always giving their best effort and having the discipline needed to be successful in the classroom while upholding the Aggie Core Values of Respect, Excellence, Leadership, Loyalty, Integrity and Selfless Service.

Selfless Service Award

The Selfless Service Award is presented to the student-athlete who participates in the highest number of service hours for the academic year.

Athlete of the Year

This award is presented to the top male and female student-athletes based upon athletic excellence over the past year.

Distinguished Letterman Award

The Distinguished Letterman Award is the highest honor presented to a student-athlete once a year by the athletics department. The individual is someone who displays extraordinary talents in the areas of athletics, scholarship, leadership and service.