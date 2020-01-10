Texas A&M Inks Transfer Aliu for 2020 Season

Texas A&M announced the signing of Immanuela Aliu to the track & field program.

“Immanuela has not had the opportunity to train in the kind of environment that we have here and we think she has a great chance to blossom in our system,” track and field head coach Pat Henry said. “Both of her parents were Olympic sprinters for Great Britain, so she has great talent and was brought up in a household where track and field was a big part of her life.”

The signing period continues for Track and Field through next summer. Additional signees will be announced as they become official leading up to the 2020-21 academic year.

Immanuela Aliu – Sprints

· 100 – 11.50

· 200 – 23.44

· Cal State Northridge

· London, England