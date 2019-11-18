Texas A&M-LSU Game Time Released

Texas A&M Football will take on LSU at 6 p.m. on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning.

The showdown against the Tigers is set for Saturday, Nov. 30 at Tiger Stadium and will be called by Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Holly Rowe. The Tigers hold a 33-21-3 advantage in the all-time series between the two teams with A&M winning College Football’s game of the year last season in seven overtimes.

This weekend, No. 24 Texas A&M travels to No. 4 Georgia for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS while No. 1 LSU hosts Arkansas.

SEC TV Selections

Ole Miss at Mississippi State (Nov. 28) 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Missouri at Arkansas (Nov. 29) 1:30 p.m. CBS

Louisville at Kentucky 11:00 a.m. SEC Network

Clemson at South Carolina 11:00 a.m. ESPN

Georgia at Georgia Tech 11:00 a.m. ABC

Alabama at Auburn 2:30 p.m. CBS

Vanderbilt at Tennessee 3:00 p.m. SEC Network

Texas A&M at LSU 6:00 p.m. ESPN

Florida State at Florida 6:30 p.m. SEC Network