Texas A&M-LSU Game Time Released

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M Football will take on LSU at 6 p.m. on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning.
The showdown against the Tigers is set for Saturday, Nov. 30 at Tiger Stadium and will be called by Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Holly Rowe. The Tigers hold a 33-21-3 advantage in the all-time series between the two teams with A&M winning College Football’s game of the year last season in seven overtimes.
This weekend, No. 24 Texas A&M travels to No. 4 Georgia for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS while No. 1 LSU hosts Arkansas.
SEC TV Selections
Ole Miss at Mississippi State (Nov. 28) 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Missouri at Arkansas (Nov. 29) 1:30 p.m. CBS
Louisville at Kentucky 11:00 a.m. SEC Network
Clemson at South Carolina 11:00 a.m. ESPN
Georgia at Georgia Tech 11:00 a.m. ABC
Alabama at Auburn 2:30 p.m. CBS
Vanderbilt at Tennessee 3:00 p.m. SEC Network
Texas A&M at LSU 6:00 p.m. ESPN
Florida State at Florida 6:30 p.m. SEC Network