Texas A&M MATCH PREVIEW: UTRGV

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies look to avoid slipping on the banana peel Sunday when they step out of SEC play to host the UTRGV Vaqueros in their final non-conference match of the season.

The match is streamed on SEC Network+ with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color analyst) on the call.

The Aggies look to continue their Lone Star State dominance. Texas A&M is unbeaten in the 35 matches against in-state rivals since 2008, posting a 30-0-5 (.929) mark. The spectacular run includes an 11-0-4 mark against their former Big 12 Conference colleagues.

Texas A&M (6-1-2) is looking for its 250th victory at Ellis Field. The Maroon & White enter play with a 249-36-10 (.861) mark all-time in games played at their home park. Since 2017, the Aggies are 24-2-3 (.879) at Ellis Field, including 4-0-1 this season.

Jimena López leads the squad in scoring with 16 points on five goals and six assists. Ally Watt has added 12 points on five goals and two assists. Texas A&M’s defense has been stout, posting a 0.43 goals-against average and seven shutouts. Shantel Hutton set the Aggie freshman record for consecutive shutouts with five in a row. Her streak ended after 563:26 without surrendering a goal - also an A&M freshman record.

Watt ranks sixth among all active NCAA Division I players with 38 goals. South Florida’s Evelyne Viens leads the country with 56 goals followed by Boise State’s Raimee Sherle with 50. Watt is the only SEC player with more than 30 goals.

It marks the Aggies’ first-ever match against the Vaqueros. The Maroon & White own their only previous meeting with a current member of the Western Athletic Conference, a 1-0 victory over Utah Valley in 2017.

The Vaqueros are 4-2-1 on the season. UTRGV owns wins over Alabama State (6-0), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-0), Southern Utah (1-0) and Grambling State (1-0) and a tie against UTEP (0-0). The Vaqueros suffered defeats against Miami [Fla.] (4-0) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-0). Sarah Bonney has scored four of UTRGV’s nine goals and Emily Zapata has chipped in with three. Kinga Szemik has played 515 of 650 minutes in goal, posting a 0.87 goals-against average and three shutouts. Maile Lunardi has logged 135 minutes, with a 0.00 goals-against average and one shutout.

