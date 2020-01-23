Texas A&M Men’s Tennis picked second by SEC Coaches

The Texas A&M men's tennis team was picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference this season, according to a preseason poll of the league's head coaches and announced by the conference office.

Florida was picked to win the conference regular season title which is based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote. The top eight teams in the preseason poll all advanced to the NCAA tournament last year.

The complete results of the poll are as follows:

Team

Points

1. Florida

155

2. Texas A&M

139

3. Georgia

120

South Carolina

120

5. Tennessee

111

6. Mississippi State

101

7. Kentucky

84

8. Alabama

65

9. LSU

58

10. Vanderbilt

47

11. Ole Miss

44

12. Arkansas

24

13. Auburn

19

The Aggies are set to host the ITA Kick Off this weekend with Oregon, Georgia Tech and South Alabama set to travel to College Station. Saturday's winners will face off on Sunday vying for a place in the ITA National Team Indoors in Madison, Wisc. February 13-17.

General admission seating is free at all regular-season men's and women's home matches this season.

The complete Texas A&M season schedule is available at https://12thman.com/schedule.aspx?path=mten

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M men's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMensTennis.

Texas A&M History in SEC Coaches’ Preseason Poll

Year

Preseason Poll

Actual Finish

2020

2

-

2019

4

3

2018

1

1

2017

4

1*

2016

3

3

2015

2

1*

2014

3

2

2013

3 (Western)

1 (Western)