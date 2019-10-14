Texas A&M-Mississippi State Game Time Released

Texas A&M Football will take on Mississippi State at 11 a.m. on SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning.

The showdown is set for Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Bulldogs hold a 7-5 advantage in the all-time series between the two schools including wins in the last three meetings.

Texas A&M is set take on Ole Miss this Saturday in Oxford while Mississippi State hosts No. 2 LSU in Starkville.

SEC Week 9 TV Selections

Game

Time (CT)

Network

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

11 a.m.

SEC Network

Auburn at LSU

2:30 p.m.

CBS

South Carolina at Tennessee

3 p.m.

SEC Network

Arkansas at Alabama

6 p.m.

ESPN

Missouri at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.

SEC Network