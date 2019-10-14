Texas A&M-Mississippi State Game Time Released

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M Football will take on Mississippi State at 11 a.m. on SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning.
The showdown is set for Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Bulldogs hold a 7-5 advantage in the all-time series between the two schools including wins in the last three meetings.
Texas A&M is set take on Ole Miss this Saturday in Oxford while Mississippi State hosts No. 2 LSU in Starkville.
SEC Week 9 TV Selections
Game
Time (CT)
Network
Mississippi State at Texas A&M
11 a.m.
SEC Network
Auburn at LSU
2:30 p.m.
CBS
South Carolina at Tennessee
3 p.m.
SEC Network
Arkansas at Alabama
6 p.m.
ESPN
Missouri at Kentucky
6:30 p.m.
SEC Network