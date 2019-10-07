Texas A&M-Ole Miss Game Time Released

COLLEGE STATION – No. 24 Texas A&M Football will take on Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning.
The showdown is set for Oxford’s Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19. The SEC Saturday Night trio of Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic and Jordan Rodgers are set to call the matchup. The Aggies hold a 8-3 advantage in the all-time series between the two schools including wins in the last two meetings.
Texas A&M is set to host No. 1 Alabama this Saturday while Ole Miss travels to Columbia to take on Missouri.
SEC Week 8 TV Selections
Game
Time (CT)
Network
Florida at South Carolina
OR
LSU at Miss. State
11:00 a.m.
ESPN
Auburn at Arkansas
11:00 a.m.
SEC Network
Florida at South Carolina
OR
LSU at Miss. State
OR
Kentucky at Georgia
2:30 p.m.
CBS
Missouri at Vanderbilt
3:00 p.m.
SEC Network
Florida at South Carolina
OR
LSU at Miss. State
OR
Kentucky at Georgia
5:00 p.m.
ESPN
Texas A&M at Ole Miss
6:30 p.m.
SEC Network
Tennessee at Alabama
8:00 p.m.
ESPN
