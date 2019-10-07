Texas A&M-Ole Miss Game Time Released

No. 24 Texas A&M Football will take on Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning.

The showdown is set for Oxford’s Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19. The SEC Saturday Night trio of Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic and Jordan Rodgers are set to call the matchup. The Aggies hold a 8-3 advantage in the all-time series between the two schools including wins in the last two meetings.

Texas A&M is set to host No. 1 Alabama this Saturday while Ole Miss travels to Columbia to take on Missouri.

SEC Week 8 TV Selections

Game

Time (CT)

Network

Florida at South Carolina

OR

LSU at Miss. State

11:00 a.m.

ESPN

Auburn at Arkansas

11:00 a.m.

SEC Network

Florida at South Carolina

OR

LSU at Miss. State

OR

Kentucky at Georgia

2:30 p.m.

CBS

Missouri at Vanderbilt

3:00 p.m.

SEC Network

Florida at South Carolina

OR

LSU at Miss. State

OR

Kentucky at Georgia

5:00 p.m.

ESPN

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

6:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Tennessee at Alabama

8:00 p.m.

ESPN

