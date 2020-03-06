Texas A&M Opens SEC Play at No. 10 Kentucky

Texas A&M softball opens Southeastern Conference play with a three-game series at No. 10 Kentucky, beginning Saturday at John Cropp Stadium.

The Aggies (15-7) have won their last three games and are coming off a 6-3 victory over Kansas in the Reveille Classic. Senior Payton McBride led the offense with a .556 batting average on the weekend, tallying four RBI and two doubles. Sophomores Makinzy Herzog and Morgan Smith each belted a home run. In the circle, Hannah Mayo, Kayla Poynter and Kendall Potts recorded a win.

The Maroon & White are led offensively by Herzog and Morgan Smith, who top the team with .456 and .366 batting averages, respectively. Herzog leads the team in multiple offensive categories, including home runs (6), hits (31), RBI (16), and total bases (62).

Poynter and Potts pace the pitching staff with five wins, while Herzog has tallied three.

As a team, Texas A&M leads the SEC in doubles, while ranking third in the nation. The Aggies are also second in the conference in doubles per game and stolen bases per game.

Individually, Jourdyn Campbell leads the SEC in doubles and doubles per game, ranking second in the nation in doubles.

Herzog ranks first in the league in total bases. The transfer ranks nationally in total bases (6), doubles (7) and hits (9).

Kentucky is currently 17-3 on the season, and is led in the batter’s box by Bailey Vick, who dons a .582 average. Alex Martens powers the Wildcat offense with seven home runs and 39 RBI. In the circle, Meghan Schorman is 7-1 with a 1.12 ERA, while Grace Baalman is 3-1, holding a 2.77 ERA.

Texas A&M and Kentucky will meet for the 13th time in program history, with the all-time series tied 6-6.

Texas A&M pitching coach Kara Dill returns to Lexington, where she served as an All-SEC shortstop and volunteer assistant for coach Kara Lawson and the Kentucky Wildcats. Dill (2009-13) ended her playing career finishing eighth in hits (201), sixth in stolen bases (57), fifth in batting average (.330) and seventh in runs scored (119) to go along with two All-SEC selections.

Dill was named to the Frank G. Ham Society of Character, which annually honors Kentucky athletes who have shown an extraordinary commitment to academic excellence, athletic participation, personal development, career preparation and serving as a role model.

Saturday’s game can be seen on SEC Network+ through the ESPN App, while Sunday and Monday’s will be broadcast on the SEC Network with Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) and Kayla Braud (analyst). All three games can be heard locally on KAGC 97.3 FM or by visiting www.12thMan.com.

