Texas A&M SAAC and Guaranty Bank & Trust host toy drive

The Texas A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and Guaranty Bank & Trust are joining forces with the Aggie Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams to bring joy to local kids this holiday season.

On December 15, fans are encouraged to bring new, unopened and unwrapped toys to Reed Arena for either the women’s game versus Houston at 1 p.m. or the men’s game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 5 p.m.

Toys and gifts for children of all ages, infant through teen, will be accepted. Members of SAAC will be collecting the toys and gifts at the doors around Reed Arena.

For a complete guide to accepted donations visit www.12thman.com/toydrive. For those that are unable to attend either game at Reed Arena, donations may be taken to the three Guaranty Bank & Trust locations in Bryan and College Station.