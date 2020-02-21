Texas A&M Set to Host Final Tune-Up

A week after traveling to Clemson, S.C., the Aggies return home to host the Texas A&M Invite on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.

“This meet serves as an opportunity for some athlete’s last chance to make the SEC Championships team,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Coaches will evaluate before we make our final decisions on the last few open spots.”

The one day meet will begin with field events at 4:30 p.m., followed by running events at 5:00 p.m. Live results are available for both days on Flash Results, there will not be a live stream. Tickets are available from $4-7 at the gate or call Texas A&M Athletic Ticket office at 888-9Aggie (992-4443) for more information.

The Competition

In competition with the Aggies will include local universities such as Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word and others.

Last Time Out

Texas A&M traveled to Clemson, S.C., to compete in the two day Tiger Paw Invitational. Eight Aggies finished the meet setting a personal best in their respective event, including Rachel Bernardo as the only Aggie to set a personal best (mile and 3000m) on both days. Jon Bishop was the lone Aggie to win an individual event (3000m), while Jamal Walton, Bryce Deadmon, Carlton Orange and Devin Dixon combined to take gold in the men's 4x400m. Tyra Gittens, Ashley Driscoll, Charokee Young, Eric Casarez, Zephyr Seagraves, Bernardo and Bishop each recorded marks that placed them among the Aggie all-time top-10 performers list. Despite not winning their event, Gittens (long jump), Young (800m) and Ciynamon Stevenson each placed as the top collegiate finisher.

Final Tune-Up

With some seeing the Texas A&M Invite as a last opportunity to make the SEC Championship team, others will have the meet serve as a final tune-up in preparation for next week. Some of the top Aggies currently in the top-10 of the SEC that plan on competing include Tyra Gittens, Kriby Matocha, LaJarvia Brown and Virginia Preiss on the women’s side. On the men’s side Logan Freeman, Zach Davis, Lagarious McQuirter, Alstian Walker, CJ Stevenson and Brittan Burns will done the maroon and white.

Visit 12man.com and follow @Aggietrk on twitter for updates and results.