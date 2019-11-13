Texas A&M Signs Three to National Letters of Intent

Texas A&M Men's Basketball head coach Buzz Williams announced the signing of LaDamien Bradford, Hassan Diarra and Hayden Hefner to National Letters of Intent Wednesday.

2020 Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Signees

Signee Ht. Wt. Pos. Hometown High School / Previous School

LaDamien Bradford 6-4 170 G Jonesboro, La. Jonesboro-Hodge

Hassan Diarra 6-2 180 G Putnam, Conn. Putnam Science Academy

Hayden Hefner 6-4 180 G Nederland, Texas Nederland

LaDamien Bradford

6-4 | 170 | Guard

Jonesboro, La. | Jonesboro-Hodge HS

About LaDamien:

Three-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals

Ranked No. 321 nationally by 247Sports

Ranked No. 71 shooting guard nationally by 247Sports

Rated No. 51 shooting guard nationally by ESPN

Averaged 11 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists under head coach Allen Tew at Jonesboro-Hodge High School

Helped lead Jonesboro-Hodge to the final four of the LHSAA playoffs in 2018-19

Also recruited by:

Iowa State, Louisiana Tech and Murray State

Assistant Coach Devin Johnson on LaDamien:

“We are really excited about adding LaDamien to our team. LaDamien is a hard playing ball guard that will allow our team to improve offensively and defensively. In addition to his skill, LaDamien’s character and personality will be a great representation of Aggieland.”

Hassan Diarra

6-2 | 180 | Guard

Putnam, Conn. | Putnam Science Academy

About Hassan:

Four-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals

A consensus top-75 recruit by the three major services

Rated as the No. 55 prospect by ESPN

Ranked No. 11 point guard nationally by 247Sports and ESPN

· Led Putnam to a 2018 National Prep Championship under head coach Tom Espinosa

Played for the PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL Circuit where he averaged 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Also recruited by:

Georgia and Indiana

Associate Head Coach Jamie McNeilly on Hassan:

“Hassan is joining us from very reputable high school and AAU programs. He is a tough guard that knows how to win and can make plays for himself and others at an elite level. Hassan comes from an incredible family that has made raising high character children a priority. We are excited to see Hassan’s impact on our program upon his arrival!”

Hayden Hefner

6-5 | 180 | Guard

Nederland, Texas | Nederland HS

About Hayden:

Three-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals

Ranked No. 186 nationally by 247Sports

Rated No. 35 shooting guard nationally by ESPN and Rivals

Ranked No. 47 shooting guard nationally by 247Sports

Earned first-team Super Gold honors by Beaumont Enterprise in 2018-19 after averaging 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Under the direction of head coach Brian English, Hefner led Nederland to a 21-14 record in 18-19 season

Played AAU for the Houston Defenders on the Under Armor Circuit where he averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

Also recruited by:

Houston, Oklahoma and Rice

Assistant Coach Lyle Wolf on Hayden:

“Hayden is an outstanding addition to our team. Hayden brings a level of toughness and skill that will continue to improve the trajectory of our program. We are extremely happy that Hayden has decided to join our family, and we can’t wait to get him on campus next year.”

For more information on Texas A&M Men's Basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.