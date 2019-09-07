Texas A&M Soccer MATCH PREVIEW: Brown

The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies conclude their four-match homestand Sunday when they host the Brown Bears in a 6 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.

With a clean sheet, Texas A&M (4-0-1) would register five consecutive shutouts for just the third time in school annals. The Maroon & White had a run of seven consecutive shutouts in 2012 as Jordan Day tied the SEC record. In 2016, the Aggies posted five consecutive shutouts (Aug 28-Sept. 16). Texas A&M has had five other streaks of four shutouts, including a 2014 run that included all three SEC Tournament games and an NCAA Championship first-round match. Ol’ Sarge’s charges started the 2018 campaign with four shutouts for the first time in program history.

The match streams on SEC Network+ with David Ellis and Jeff Given on the call. Fans can listen to every match worldwide, on RadioAggieland.com, the Radio Aggieland app and 12thMan.com/live. The match may be heard on 97.3 FM KAGC in the Brazos Valley.

Junior Jimena Lopez leads the Aggies with 11 points on four goals and three assists. She has scored a goal in four of A&M’s five matches, including each of the last three. Junior Addie McCain has notched seven points with three goals and one assist. Freshman Shantel Hutton has played all 470 minutes in goal, booking a 0.38 goals-against average, 15 saves and four shutouts.

Brown is off to a robust 3-0-0 start in 2019. The Bears opened the season with victories over Hofstra (2-1) and UMass-Lowell (4-0) before toppling perennial northeast power Connecticut, 2-0, Thursday night in Providence. Six Bears have tallied goals, led by Ava Seelenfreund and Claire Myers with two apiece. Maria Guerrero Martinez has played 171:52 of 270 minutes in goal, sporting a 2-0-0 mark with a 0.52 goals-against average and four saves. Kayla Thompson has played the other 98:08 in the woodwork without yielding a goal and making five stops.

The marks the first meeting on the pitch between Texas A&M and Brown.

The Maroon & White are 4-1-0 all-time against the Ivy League, including 2-0-0 against Dartmouth, 1-0 vs. Harvard and 1-0 vs. Penn. Texas A&M’s lone Ivy loss came against Princeton, 3-1, in 1995. The most recent Ivy encounter came in 2011 when the Aggies toppled Dartmouth, 3-0, at Ellis Field.