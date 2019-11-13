Texas A&M Softball signs seven to 2020 signing class

Texas A&M softball signed seven student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, head coach Jo Evans announced Wednesday. The signees will join the program in the fall of 2020 and features five Extra Elite Top 100 Players.

Signing NLIs are C/OF Mayce Allen (Frisco, Texas), IF Trinity Cannon (Forney, Texas), OF Alexis Tippit (Troy, Texas), IF Mariana Torres (Austin, Texas), RHP/OF Grace Uribe (Huntington Beach, Calif.), OF Brionna Warren (College Station, Texas) and IF Rylen Wiggins (Wylie, Texas.)

“I’m very excited about our 2020 signing class,” Evans said. “This is one of the most athletic classes we have had in my tenure at A&M. They are strong, fast, explosive, versatile and excited to be Aggies. Several of these athletes have been committed to our program for years and I appreciate their loyalty and integrity throughout this recruiting process. This 2020 class has the chance to make an immediate impact on our program and certainly gives us a chance to compete at the highest level. Our program will continue to grow and thrive with the caliber of athletes we add in this class.”

“They are all high achievers in the classroom and take their academics very seriously,” Evans added. “Each one of them has a strong support system in place. They have strong character and align with the core values and culture of Texas A&M and our softball program.”

Mayce Allen is a four-year letterwinner at Frisco Independence High School and is on the FloSoftball’s Hot 100 list coming in at No. 97 and ranked at No. 17 as a catcher by Extra Inning Softball. She is a three-time Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-District recipient. In her sophomore year, Allen was named to the All State Honorable Mention Team and All-Area First Team. Capping her junior campaign, Allen was named District 13-5A MVP as well as, First Team All-Metroplex and All-Area. She is a member of the Texas Glory organization coached by Kevin Shelton and Jason Gwyn.

“Mayce is a versatile athlete who excels as a catcher and outfielder,” Evans said. “She has good speed and quickness offensively and defensively. She is a proficient hitter who can be counted on in clutch situations. Mayce has a love for the game and a love for Texas A&M,” Evans added. “She is a die-hard Aggie and will bring that love and enthusiasm for A&M to our softball program.”

Trinity Cannon is a 2019 Extra Inning First Team All-American Infielder, while ranking No. 27 in the 2020 Extra Elite Top 100 list. She is a FastPitch 2020 Top Prospect and is also ranked No. 26 by FloSoftball and No. 18 as an infielder by Extra Inning Softball. The 5A State Champion was named the 2019 District Offensive Player of the Year, MaxPreps HS Junior All-American and was named to the State All-Tournament Team roster. In 2019, Cannon received multiple honors including being named the Extra Inning National Player of the Week in April, as well as the SportsDay HS Offensive Player of the Year.

“Trin is an explosive athlete,” Evans said. “Offensively, she is powerful, strong, quick, and has deceptive speed. She is a threat to go yard in every at bat. Defensively, she has good quickness, plays a strong 3B, and has a good arm,” Evans added. “Trin has a passion for the game and is a die-hard Aggie.”

Alexis Tippit is a three-year Troy High School Athlete of the Year. The 5’10” outfielder was named MaxPreps Athlete of the Week in 2018 and 2019. In her first campaign as a Trojan, Tippit collected Second Team All-District Honors. The following year, she was named to the First Team All-District Team. Finishing her junior season, she was recognized as the Defensive MVP. She has also lettered in volleyball, basketball and track. Tippit is a member of the CTX Bomber Gold, coached by Kyle Letbetter.

“Alexis is a gifted athlete. She has size, strength, speed, and quickness,” Evans stated. “She gets great reads in the outfield, covering a lot of ground, and has a great arm. Offensively, she can hit for power and bunt for a base hit. Alexis competes in several sports and excels at a high level in all of them,” Evans added. “She is incredibly competitive and her ceiling in softball is very high.”

Mariana Torres is a three-time Hendrickson High School Defensive MVP recipient and a 13-6A All-District First Team mention. She is currently ranked No. 75 in the 2020 Extra Elite Top 100 list and No. 52 as an infielder by Extra Inning Softball. In 2016, her team was placed fourth in the nation by MaxPreps and FloSoftball. She has tallied First Team Academic All-District Honors for three consecutive seasons. While playing travel ball for the Texas Bombers 18U Gold organization, Torres helped the team place second at the 2019 USSSA World Fastpitch Championships, third in the 2018 16U PGF and second in the 16U USSSA Elite Select. Outside of athletics, Torres is a National Honor Society Member and Best Buddies Mentor.

“Mariana is a versatile and talented infielder and a gap-to-gap hitter,” Evans stated. “She is a hard worker and an athlete who pays attention to detail who makes her teammates better on and off the field. Mariana has been the beneficiary of great coaching, from her father to her travel ball coaches,” Evans added. “She’s a student of the game and a leader on the field.”

Grace Uribe adds depth to the Aggies’ pitching staff as the right-hander was named Orange County Pitcher of the Year and The LA Times Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019. She is ranked No. 24 by FloSoftball, No. 50 in the 2020 Extra Elite Top 100 list and No. 25 as a pitcher by Extra Inning Softball. As a freshman, Uribe recorded 59 strikeouts and was named to the Carew Classic Tournament First Team and All-Sunset Second Team. The following year, she tallied 70 strikeouts holding a 1.33 ERA and was named the Sunset League Pitcher of the Year. As a varsity captain in her junior campaign, Uribe struck out 78 and held a 1.99 ERA. Offensively, she belted five home runs and compiled 23 RBI, while posting a .385 batting average.

“Grace is a versatile athlete, excelling as a pitcher, outfielder, and hitter,” Evans said. “She is a fierce competitor on the mound and is the kind of pitcher who will put her team on her back. Grace welcomes pressure situations and can help her team win with her bat and her arm.”

Rylen Wiggins is a three-time Wylie High Defensive MVP and Tana Jo All-Tournament Team recipient. She ranks as one of the top 100 infielders by Extra Inning Softball. In her sophomore and junior campaigns, Wiggins was named 6-6A District Defensive Player of the Year. The 5’5” shortstop was honored as a member of the DFW All-Area First Team and led her 6-6A District team with 12 home runs in 2018 and 2019. During her three years at Wylie, Wiggins holds a .385 career average with 138 RBI and 18 home runs. She is a member of the Texas Glory organization coached by Kevin Shelton and Jason Gwyn.

“Ry is a proficient shortstop with great range and athleticism,” Evans said. “She has the combination of finesse and strength and combines that with determination and a strong competitive drive. Offensively, Ry has homerun power and runs well,” Evans added. “She is a well-rounded athlete offensively and defensively.”

Brionna Warren is a two-time Academic All-District honoree and ranks No. 9 both by FloSoftball and Extra Inning Softball as an outfielder. Warren is ranked No. 29 in the 2020 Extra Elite Top 100 list. She was highlighted on ESPN’s Top 10 plays, coming in at No. 4 for the best play. As a freshman, Warren was named to the All-District First-Team, as well as being named the Offensive MVP. She garnered All-State Second-Team honors as a sophomore. Warren was named to the All-State First Team, the Co-District MVP and the Cougar MVP after a stellar junior season at College Station High School.

“Bre is an explosive athlete, the perfect combination of speed and strength,” Evans said. “She can hit for power, bunt for a base hit, and covers a lot of ground in the outfield. Her parents are both athletes and she understands what it will take to compete at the next level,” Evans added. “I’m excited to bring in a local athlete with this much talent and potential.”

2020 Texas A&M Softball Signing Class

Name

Position

B/T

Hometown (High School)

Mayce Allen

C/OF

R/R

Frisco, Texas (Independence High School)

Trinity Cannon

3B

R/R

Forney, Texas (Rockwall-Heath High School)

Alexis Tippit

OF

R/R

Troy, Texas (Troy High School)

Mariana Torres

IF

L/R

Austin, Texas (Hendrickson High School)

Grace Uribe

RHP/OF

R/R

Huntington Beach, Calif. (Huntington Beach High School)

Brionna Warren

OF

R/R

College Station, Texas (College Station High School)

Rylen Wiggins

IF

L/R

Wylie, Texas (Wylie High School)