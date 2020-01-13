Texas A&M Softball starts the 2020 season

The 2020 Texas A&M softball season is officially underway, holding their first practice Monday, and their first game is less than a month away.

The Aggies finished 28-27 last season and lost in the NCAA Regionals to 9th ranked Texas.

Head Coach Jo Evans says she liked the development of their team towards the end of last year and is optimistic they can continue to build off that in the preseason. Evans says they'll have a lot of youth in their lineup this season, so this time of preparation is critical before their first game in February.

"I think a big thing is just our power numbers. Offensively, we need to be driving the ball in the gaps, hitting some more balls out of the yard, so I think our power numbers and production definitely have been a focus and something we need to increase," said Evans. "Defensively, I think we got better and better as the year went on. We're going to have some youngsters in our lineup, so just making sure they're comfortable. Then pitching wise, I did think by the end of the year we worked into a rotation, but it was just thin. This year we've got more depth on the mound," Evans added.

Texas A&M will host the Aggie Classic starting February 7th. The Aggies will play both UT Arlington and Abilene Christian.