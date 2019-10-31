Texas A&M-South Carolina game time released

Texas A&M Football will take on South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday morning. Kick times will be announced at a later date for A&M’s games at Georgia and LSU to close out the regular season.

The showdown against the Gamecocks is set for Saturday, Nov. 16 at Kyle Field and will be called by the SEC Saturday Night crew of Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic and Jordan Rodgers. The Aggies hold a 5-0 advantage in the all-time series against their permanent SEC East Division rival, claiming a trio of wins in the Palmetto State and a pair in College Station.