Texas A&M Student-Athletes earn Degrees at December 2019 Commencement

Years of hard work and dedication in the classroom by 48 Texas A&M student-athletes from 11 different varsity sports will be honored when they receive their diplomas during December 2019 Commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the amount of work that our student-athletes put in the classroom and on the field,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “With the rigors of a demanding athletic schedule and academic work, receiving a degree from Texas A&M is a life-changing moment. We are thankful to our phenomenal academic services staff for their leadership in putting our student-athletes in the best position to excel in the classroom.”

Notably absent from the on-campus Commencement will be recent AVCA All-South Region honoree Makena Patterson of volleyball, who will be competing with her team in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Volleyball Championships. Coach Bird Kuhn’s Aggies take on Wisconsin at 1 p.m. on Friday in Madison, Wis.

Among the 48 Aggies receiving their diplomas will be nine that have earned their graduate degrees: Jonathan Ducoff (baseball), Aja Ellison (women’s basketball), Mikaela Harvey (soccer), Noah Jacobs (men’s track & field), Sycerika McMahon (women’s swimming), Eva Paalma (women’s tennis), Alexander Riba (men’s track & field), Erica Russell (softball) and Ryan Teel (men’s track & field).

Texas A&M Student-Athletes at December 2019 Commencement (48)

Student-Athlete

Sport

Arriaza, Olivia

Women’s Track & Field

Bradford, Jay

Football

Byers, Jennifer

Soccer

Cazares, Ian

Men’s Track & Field

Davis, Quartney

Football

DeBever, McKenna

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Dedmon-Reynolds, Moses

Football

Diesch, Kellen

Football

Douglas, Madelynn

Volleyball

*Ducoff, Jonathan

Baseball

*Ellison, Aja

Women’s Basketball

Etwi, Kwame

Football

Fields, Sydnye

Volleyball

Fray, Jazmine

Women’s Track & Field

Gideon, Ronnie

Baseball

Gonzalez Palau, Domenica

Women’s Tennis

Hajdu, Katherine

Soccer

*Harvey, Mikaela

Soccer

Hill, Jordan

Soccer

Homan, Austin

Baseball

Howard, Mitchell

Football

Izu, Justin

Men’s Track & Field

*Jacobs, Noah

Men’s Track & Field

Jeffery, Jeremiah

Football

Johnson, Ciera

Women’s Basketball

Johnson, Jarrett

Football

Long, Connor

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Magee Jr., Keeath

Football

Markert, Celine

Women’s Track & Field

McCollum, Ryan

Football

*McMahon, Sycerika

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Mitchell, Wendell

Men's Basketball

Morris, Chandler

Baseball

Nebo, Josh

Men’s Basketball

Njoku, Chinyere

Women’s Track & Field

Orange, Carlton

Men’s Track & Field

*Paalma, Eva

Women’s Tennis

Patterson, Makena

Volleyball

Piper, Grace

Soccer

Ray, Corey

Baseball

Renick, Ryan

Football

*Riba, Alexander

Men’s Track & Field

*Russell, Erica

Softball

*Teel, Ryan

Men’s Track & Field

Walker, Hardreck

Football

Williams, Jasmine

Women’s Basketball

Wilson, Alex

Baseball

Wooten, Jacob

Men’s Track & Field

*-Earned graduate degree

Texas A&M University will award a record 5,437 degrees during graduation ceremonies this weekend. The totals include graduates from the main campus in College Station and the Health Science Center, the School of Law in Fort Worth, branch campuses in Galveston and Doha, Qatar and the first two graduates from degree programs offered by the Texas A&M Higher Education Center at McAllen. The totals surpass the 2018 number of 5,237, which was also a record at the time.

Ceremonies will be held in Reed Arena on Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m.