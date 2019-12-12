Texas A&M Student-Athletes earn Degrees at December 2019 Commencement

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Years of hard work and dedication in the classroom by 48 Texas A&M student-athletes from 11 different varsity sports will be honored when they receive their diplomas during December 2019 Commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the amount of work that our student-athletes put in the classroom and on the field,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “With the rigors of a demanding athletic schedule and academic work, receiving a degree from Texas A&M is a life-changing moment. We are thankful to our phenomenal academic services staff for their leadership in putting our student-athletes in the best position to excel in the classroom.”
Notably absent from the on-campus Commencement will be recent AVCA All-South Region honoree Makena Patterson of volleyball, who will be competing with her team in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Volleyball Championships. Coach Bird Kuhn’s Aggies take on Wisconsin at 1 p.m. on Friday in Madison, Wis.
Among the 48 Aggies receiving their diplomas will be nine that have earned their graduate degrees: Jonathan Ducoff (baseball), Aja Ellison (women’s basketball), Mikaela Harvey (soccer), Noah Jacobs (men’s track & field), Sycerika McMahon (women’s swimming), Eva Paalma (women’s tennis), Alexander Riba (men’s track & field), Erica Russell (softball) and Ryan Teel (men’s track & field).
Texas A&M Student-Athletes at December 2019 Commencement (48)
Student-Athlete
Sport
Arriaza, Olivia
Women’s Track & Field
Bradford, Jay
Football
Byers, Jennifer
Soccer
Cazares, Ian
Men’s Track & Field
Davis, Quartney
Football
DeBever, McKenna
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Dedmon-Reynolds, Moses
Football
Diesch, Kellen
Football
Douglas, Madelynn
Volleyball
*Ducoff, Jonathan
Baseball
*Ellison, Aja
Women’s Basketball
Etwi, Kwame
Football
Fields, Sydnye
Volleyball
Fray, Jazmine
Women’s Track & Field
Gideon, Ronnie
Baseball
Gonzalez Palau, Domenica
Women’s Tennis
Hajdu, Katherine
Soccer
*Harvey, Mikaela
Soccer
Hill, Jordan
Soccer
Homan, Austin
Baseball
Howard, Mitchell
Football
Izu, Justin
Men’s Track & Field
*Jacobs, Noah
Men’s Track & Field
Jeffery, Jeremiah
Football
Johnson, Ciera
Women’s Basketball
Johnson, Jarrett
Football
Long, Connor
Men’s Swimming & Diving
Magee Jr., Keeath
Football
Markert, Celine
Women’s Track & Field
McCollum, Ryan
Football
*McMahon, Sycerika
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Mitchell, Wendell
Men's Basketball
Morris, Chandler
Baseball
Nebo, Josh
Men’s Basketball
Njoku, Chinyere
Women’s Track & Field
Orange, Carlton
Men’s Track & Field
*Paalma, Eva
Women’s Tennis
Patterson, Makena
Volleyball
Piper, Grace
Soccer
Ray, Corey
Baseball
Renick, Ryan
Football
*Riba, Alexander
Men’s Track & Field
*Russell, Erica
Softball
*Teel, Ryan
Men’s Track & Field
Walker, Hardreck
Football
Williams, Jasmine
Women’s Basketball
Wilson, Alex
Baseball
Wooten, Jacob
Men’s Track & Field
*-Earned graduate degree
Texas A&M University will award a record 5,437 degrees during graduation ceremonies this weekend. The totals include graduates from the main campus in College Station and the Health Science Center, the School of Law in Fort Worth, branch campuses in Galveston and Doha, Qatar and the first two graduates from degree programs offered by the Texas A&M Higher Education Center at McAllen. The totals surpass the 2018 number of 5,237, which was also a record at the time.
Ceremonies will be held in Reed Arena on Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m.