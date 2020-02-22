Texas A&M Sweeps Doubleheader Against Oklahoma and SFA

Texas A&M women’s tennis (10-2) earned a pair of 6-1 wins on Saturday against Oklahoma (3-3) and Stephen F. Austin (5-5) at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

“It was another great day for the Aggies and we are happy to improve to 10-2 as we picked up a win against a very good Oklahoma team,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “Last season the Oklahoma win took our season into the right direction and I think the same thing will happen again after today’s win. They are a very good team and we lost a very close doubles match, but we responded very well as we went on to win all six first sets. I thought this was a great performance by the group. We had six players out there competing for every single point and we will be a very tough team to beat if we continue doing that.”

A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith, Jessica Anzo, Riley McQuaid and Lucia Quiterio posted 2-0 records on the day. Goldsmith improved to 8-2 in dual matches while Anzo, McQuaid and Quiterio each posted their sixth dual win this spring.

Faa-Hviding, Makarova and McBryde posted a single win apiece on Saturday. Faa-Hviding won her fourth straight match to improve to 8-1 this spring. Makarova is on a team-best 14 match win streak including a 9-0 mark in dual matches. McBryde marched on to 3-1 this spring, winning for the third straight time.

The Aggies are back in action next Friday evening to open SEC play at Kentucky at 3 p.m.

Tennis Match Results

Oklahoma vs Texas A&M

2/22/2020 at College Station

(George P. Mitchell Tennis Center)

Texas A&M 6, Oklahoma 1

Singles competition

1. Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. #76 Martina Capurro (OU) 6-2, 5-7, 7-5

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Oleksandra Korashvili (OU) 6-4, 7-5

3. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Carmen Corley (OU) 7-5, 7-6 (7-4)

4. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Marcelina Podlinska (OU) 6-3, 6-2

5. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Jasmine Asghar (OU) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Camila Romero (OU) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Ivana Corley/Carmen Corley (OU) def. Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 7-6 (7-5)

2. #14 Oleksandra Korashvili/Jasmine Asghar (OU) def. Renee McBryde/Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 7-6 (7-2)

3. Lucia Quiterio/Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Martina Capurro/Camila Romero (OU) 6-1

Match Notes:

Oklahoma 3-3

Texas A&M 9-2

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (2,4,6,5,3,1)

Tennis Match Results

SFA vs Texas A&M

2/22/2020 at College Station, TX

(George P. Mitchell Tennis Center)

Texas A&M 6, SFA 1

Singles competition

1. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Gabi Guilarte (SFA) 6-2, 6-2

2. Darinka Tibodi (SFA) def. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-3, 6-4

3. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Annie Walker (SFA) 6-4, 6-3

4. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Armelle Cerdan (SFA) 6-0, 6-0

5. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Elena Bleicher (SFA) 6-0, 6-0

6. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Nida Kamal (SFA) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Gabi Guilarte/Darinka Tibodi (SFA) 6-3

2. Renee McBryde/Jessica Anzo (TAMU) vs. Annie Walker/Nida Kamal (SFA) 5-4, unfinished

3. Katya Townsend/Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Elena Bleicher/Ai Noa Fabre (SFA) 6-0

Match Notes:

SFA 5-5

Texas A&M 10-2

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (4,5,6,1,2,3)