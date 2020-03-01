Texas A&M Sweeps Past Arkansas and PVAMU

Texas A&M women’s tennis blew past a pair of opponents on Sunday, as the Aggies (12-3, 1-1 SEC) swept the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4, 1-1 SEC), 4-0, followed by a 7-0 demolition of the Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-15, 1-1 SWAC) at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

In the first match of the day, Texas A&M breezed past Arkansas to win its first SEC match of the 2020 season. The Aggies seized control early in doubles play, as Dorthea Faa-Hviding and Lucia Quiterio dismantled the Razorback duo of Laura Rijkers and Thea Rice in a 6-1 effort. Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith were not far behind, as A&M’s lead doubles team posted a 6-2 result against Lauren Alter and Tatum Rice. Jessica Anzo and Renee McBryde held an imposing 5-1 lead on Martina Zerulo and Jackie Carr, but the match went unfinished.

The singles matches against the Razorbacks added a measure of drama to the afternoon, as Arkansas stole a pair of first sets to keep the competition close. The Maroon & White were able to stabilize the attack as the match wore on, with Goldsmith recording A&M’s second point in a 6-4, 7-6, straight-set victory. Quiterio locked in with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 nail-biter on court five to give A&M a 3-0 lead. Faa-Hviding clinched the match for the Aggies, as her 6-4, 6-2 performance topped Jackie Carr and guided A&M to its first conference victory.

After a three-hour hiatus, the Aggies returned to the courts to take on the Panthers. The doubles competition saw all three A&M doubles teams come out with victories, as Makarova and Goldsmith put a 6-1 result on the scoreboard. Immediately following the first doubles victory, Katya Townsend and Riley McQuaid secured the doubles point, also in a 6-1 affair. Anzo and McBryde posted a 6-2 score soon thereafter.

The Maroon & White obliterated PVAMU in the singles competition, winning all six first sets by a score of 6-0. Quiterio earned her second singles match victory of the day, while Townsend, Anzo, McBryde and McQuaid each notched their first. In her 6-0, 6-1 victory, Makarova extended her singles match win streak to 16-straight.

Texas A&M increases its series lead against Arkansas to 6-2 since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012-13. The Maroon & White have never lost to PVAMU, winning their fifth match against the Panthers in the past four years.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On earning a pair of wins, including the team’s first conference victory…

“We came off a really tough trip there in Kentucky. We went from playing on four fast indoor courts to a windy day here in College Station. It was a heartbreaker, to lose 4-3 to Kentucky. But, to come back today and beat Arkansas, 4-0, that’s very encouraging. Arkansas just came off a win against a top-25 team in Ole Miss, and to beat them 4-0 was a really good result for us. During the Prairie View match, we really focused in and competed for every single point. That was our challenge against the Panthers, and I thought we did a very good job of that.”

On the effectiveness of the doubles lineup…

“The doubles point is so key, and truthfully, I think the doubles point against Arkansas was the best we’ve played all year. We really dominated from the start. Arkansas is a team that generally plays very good doubles, so to have such a dominating performance, that really set the tone today. I’m very pleased. These SEC matches are so tough, one point here or there could decide it, so those doubles points are crucial. I couldn’t be happier.”

Match Results

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

03/01/2020 at College Station, Texas

(George P. Mitchell Tennis Center)

Texas A&M 4, Arkansas 0

Singles Competition

1. Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Martina Zerulo (ARK) 3-6, 7-5, unfinished

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Tatum Rice (ARK) 6-4, 7-6 (6)

3. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Jackie Carr (ARK) 6-4, 6-2

4. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) vs. Lauren Alter (ARK) 2-6, 7-5, 2-1, unfinished

5. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Kelly Keller (ARK) 6-2, 1-6, 6-4

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) vs. Laura Rijkers (ARK) 6-3, 4-6, 3-1, unfinished

Doubles Competition

1. Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Lauren Alter/Tatum Rice (ARK) 6-2

2. Jessica Anzo/Renee McBryde (TAMU) vs. Martina Zerulo/Jackie Carr (ARK) 5-1, unfinished

3. Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Laura Rijkers/Thea Rice (ARK) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (2,5,3)

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M

03/01/2020 at College Station, Texas

(George P. Mitchell Tennis Center)

Texas A&M 7, PVAMU 0

Singles Competition

1. Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Jimena Duran-Castellanos (PVAMU) 6-0, 6-1

2. Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Victoria Fuenmayor Castillo (PVAMU) 6-0, 6-0

3. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Mahogani Green (PVAMU) 6-0, 6-3

4. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Claudia Andrea Islas Medina (PVAMU) 6-0, 6-2

5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Salma Sanchez Villalobos (PVAMU) 6-0, 6-1

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Jessica Lackey (PVAMU) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles Competition

1. Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Victoria Fuenmayor Castillo/Mahogani Green (PVAMU) 6-1

2. Renee McBryde /Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Jessica Lackey/Jimena Duran-Castellanos (PVAMU) 6-2

3. Katya Townsend/Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Salma Sanchez Villalobos/Claudia Andrea Islas Medina (PVAMU) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (6,5,1,2,4,3)

Match Notes

· Texas A&M ascends to 12-3 on the season, with a 1-1 record in SEC matches.

· Tatiana Makarova leads all Texas A&M tennis athletes with 16 consecutive singles match victories.

· A&M recorded six first set victories with a 6-0 score against PVAMU, the first such performance of the season.

· Arkansas falls to 6-4 in the 2020 campaign, with a 1-1 SEC record.

· Prairie View A&M drops to 2-15 with the loss.