Texas A&M Sweeps Team Titles at Aggie Invitational

Texas A&M Indoor Track & Field won 10 events, as the Aggies swept the team titles at the Texas Aggie Invitational title on Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

“Well I really liked Bryce Deadmon’s quarter,” said head coach Pat Henry. “That’s a really good quarter at this time of the year. Tierra Robinson-Jones ran awfully good in the same way, she ran 53.1 I think, which is a good run for her this early. Kirby Matocha in the high jump continues to look better and better all the time. Ciynamon Stevenson looked better today in the triple, so we are starting to do some things across the board that we need to do to be a good team.”

The Scoreboard

The Men’s team placed first with 150 points, followed by Baylor (102) and Missouri (99). The Women’s team recorded 155 points, followed by Baylor (115) and Missouri (103).

Bryce Deadmon notched sub 46-second times in 400m twice. He won his individual 400m in 45.86, and his split in the 4x400m was clocked at 45.83. Tierra Robinson-Jones also claimed a victory in the women’s 400m (53.19) and posted a 53.31 split in the 4x400m relay. Emmanuel Yeboah and Immanuela Aliu had impressive Aggie debuts, as Yeboah won the men’s 60m (6.74) and Aliu placed second in the women’s 60m (7.53m).

The Winners

Rachel Bernardo – W 1 mile – 4:59.16

Tierra Robinson-Jones – W 400m – 53.19

Bryce Deadmon – M 400m – 45.86

Emmanuel Yeboah – M 60m – 6.74

Brittany Parker – W 800m – 2:11.46

Jania Martin – W 200m – 24.04

Syaira Richardson, Jaevin Reed, Charokee Young, Tierra Robinson-Jones - W 4x400m Relay – 3:36.79

Kirby Matocha – W High Jump – 1.73m

Ciynamon Stevenson – W Triple Jump – 13.06m

Alstian Walker – M Triple Jump – 15.49m

Up Next

The Aggies have their first road trip of the season, as they will head to Lubbock, Texas for the two-day Texas Tech Invitational starting on Friday, January 31.

Visit 12thman.com and follow @Aggietrk on twitter for updates and results.