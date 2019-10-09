Texas A&M Swimming & Diving garner CSCAA preseason national rankings

The Texas A&M swimming & diving programs garnered preseason rankings as the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America announced its preseason poll Wednesday. The men's team enters the season as the No. 11 team in the nation, while the women hold the No. 12 spot heading into the year.

The men's team is coming off of a fourth-place finish at SEC Championships last season and placed 17th at NCAA Championships. Benjamin Walker leads A&M's returners after winning an SEC title in the 200 breast. Shaine Casas had an impressive offseason after a strong collegiate debut. Casas claimed a national title in the 100 back, also adding second-place finishes in the 200 back and 200 IM at the Phillips 66 National Championships over the summer. Kurtis Mathews is the top returning diver on the men's side after finishing second in the 3-meter and fourth in the 1-meter at SEC Championships.

The women's team finished 14th at NCAA Championships last season after earning its fourth consecutive SEC Championship. Anna Belousova highlights the returners for the women after claiming SEC titles in the 100 and 200 breast. Belousova, along with Haley Yelle, Jing Wen Quah and Taylor Pike return as A&M's top individual scorers from NCAA Championships. Charlye Campbell made the cut for NCAA Championships last season and earned a fourth-place finish in the 1-meter at SEC Championships.

The Aggies will begin the 2019-20 season on Friday, Oct. 18, as both the men and women host Ohio State in a two-day dual meet. Competition will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday and continue Saturday at 10 a.m.