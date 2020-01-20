Texas A&M Takes On Missouri Tuesday Night

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball heads to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers in an 8 p.m. bout Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena.

The game may be seen on ESPNU with Kevin Fitzgerald and Barry Booker on the call. Authenticated subscribers may access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and John Thornton calling the action.

The Aggies (8-8, 2-3 SEC) look to bounce back after Saturday’s 81-67 defeat against South Carolina. Josh Nebo led Texas A&M in scoring with 18, while Quenton Jackson and Andre Gordon both scored in double figures for the fifth time this season with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Missouri (9-8, 1-4 SEC) enters the matchup after falling at Alabama, 88-74, Saturday. Despite the loss, the Tigers shot a perfect 31-of-31 from the free throw line, marking the most free throws without a miss in SEC and Missouri history. Mizzou led by Dru Smith, who is averaging 11.8 points, and Mark Smith, who is second on the team at 11.4 points per game.

Tuesday’s contest is the 38th meeting between the Aggies and Tigers with A&M leading the series, 19-18. Texas A&M is 4-1 in their last five games in Columbia. Last season, the two teams split their two-game series with the Aggies winning 68-59 at Mizzou.