Texas A&M Tennis earns five wins at Rice Fall Invitational

Texas A&M men’s tennis opened the first day of the Rice Fall Invitational with five wins at the George R. Brown Tennis Center on the campus of Rice University Friday morning.

"We are very pleased with the way everyone completed and had a great attitude on the court today," assistant coach Kevin O’Shea said. "Really happy for [Stefan] Storch as he picked up his first wins in the Maroon & White.”

Pranav Kumar and Stefan Storch opened the day with an 8-6 win over Ryuya Ata and Pascal Lorieul of A&M-Corpus Christi while Austin Abbrat and Guido Marson topped Joao Alcantara and Alan Sanson of UTSA, 8-3.

In the singles draw, Storch bested Marko Galic of Incarnate Word, Abbrat defeated Oliver Valentinsson of Incarnate Word and Marson overpowered Kyohei Yamanaka of A&M-Corpus Christi. Kumar was tripped up by Dennis Boisseau of Incarnate Word.

Other schools to be represented at the tournament are Rice, Louisiana, Incarnate Word, Laredo College, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Texas Tech, UTA and UTSA.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M men's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMTEN.

Rice Fall Invitational

Houston, Texas – George R. Brown Tennis Center

Singles

First Round

Dennis Boisseau (UIW) def. Pranav Kumar (TAMU) 7-5, 6-3

Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Marko Galic (UIW) 6-2, 6-4

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Oliver Valentinsson (UIW) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Kyohei Yamanaka (TAMUCC) 6-0, 6-1

Second Round

Stefan Storch (TAMU) vs. Reed Collier (TT)

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) vs. Alejandro Hayden (UTA)

Guido Marson (TAMU) vs. Conrad Russell (Rice)

Consolation - Second Round

Pranav Kumar (TAMU) vs. Angel Diaz Jalil (UTA)

Doubles

First Round

Pranav Kumar / Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Ryuya Ata / Pascal Lorieul (TAMUCC) 8-6

Austin Abbrat / Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Joao Alcantara / Alan Sanson (UTSA) 8-3

Second Round

Pranav Kumar / Stefan Storch (TAMU) vs. Alejandro Hayen / Alan Sau Franco (UTA)

Austin Abbrat / Guido Marson (TAMU) vs. Wesley Barnett / Karol Paluch (Rice)