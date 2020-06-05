Texas A&M Track & Field Excel in the Classroom

Texas A&M Track & Field posted its highest semester grade-point average in program history with a 3.510 mark for Spring 2020.

“Academically it was a huge year for our team and having an overall grade-point average of 3.5 is truly outstanding." Head Track & Field coach Pat Henry said.

The women’s team recorded a 3.534 GPA, while the men’s team posted a 3.488 for a combined 3.510. A total of 81 student-athletes turned in at least a 3.50 or higher, while 47 Aggies boasted a spotless 4.0 GPA. The track & field program had 18 spring graduates recognized on May 8.

Under the advisement of Assistant Athletics Director for Academic Support Services Chris Barttelbort, multiple Aggies received individual academic recognition during the 2019-20 school year.

“Chris Barttelbort and his staff are just like coaches, they have done everything they can to help our student-athletes be successful, and that’s coaching.” said Henry.

Jon Bishop was recognized with the 2020 SEC Indoor and Outdoor Scholar Athlete of the Year awards, as well as the Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the seventh-annual Building Champions Awards.

Ashley Driscoll and Brittany Parker were each awarded a $10,000 postgraduate scholarship by the NCAA. Parker was recognized with the Distinguished Letterman Award and Selfless Service Award, while Driscoll was recognized with the Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year award at the Building Champions Awards. Driscoll and Parker have each been admitted to medical school. Driscoll will be part of the Doctor of Medicine (MD) program at the UT Medical Branch (UTMB), while Parker will pursue a Doctorate of Physical Therapy at Texas Woman’s University in Houston.

