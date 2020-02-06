Texas A&M Track & Field hosts Charlie Thomas Invitational

Texas A&M track & field hosts the two-day Charlie Thomas Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium, with the finals set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Both the men’s and women’s teams are ranked No. 5 in the country by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, announced Monday.

“It’s good to be back at Gilliam [Indoor Track Stadium],” said head coach Pat Henry. “With the way our teams are at right now, this meet is a good opportunity to take another step up the ladder towards our ultimate goal this year.”

The Meet

Friday kicks off with the pentathlon and heptathlon at 2:30 p.m., followed by the DMR’s and 5,000m to cap off the first day. Saturday’s finals begin with mile at 2 p.m. and are projected to finish at 5:45 p.m. with the 4x400m relays. Live results are available for both days on Flash Results, and fans are welcome to stream Saturday’s meet on SECNetwork+ using the ESPN app or SECNetwork.com with the credentials from a participating TV provider to access SECNetwork+.

The Competition

Vanderbilt is the lone SEC member in attendance this weekend, with six in-state rivals competing. Houston and TCU bring two nationally-ranked teams with Houston’s No. 21 women’s squad and TCU’s 24th-ranked men’s team. Rice, South Plains, UT-Arlington and UTSA make up the remainder of the Texas schools attending this weekend’s meet. Additional teams in town are Little Rock, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Washington State.

Standout Marks

The Aggies return to College Station after claiming a total of six wins at the Texas Tech Invitational. Deborah Acquah set Texas A&M’s Indoors long jump record twice in two consecutive appearances in the event, with a mark of 21’ 6.75” (6.57m) at the Ted Nelson and a 21’ 7.25” (6.58m) mark at the Texas Tech Invitational. Acquah owns a 5.25” gap from the rest of the country in long jump.

The Aggies' 4x400 group of Jamal Walton, Carlton Orange, Bryce Deadmon and Devin Dixon crossed the finish line at 3:02.77 (converted to 3:03.21), which currently leads the NCAA and rests as the 10th fastest all-time performance for indoors at Texas A&M. Dixon's anchor split of 44.91 left the competition trailing behind by more than two seconds.

The women’s 4x400m squad of Tierra Robinson-Jones, Charokee Young, Jaevin Reed and Syaira Richardson placed second with the fifth-fastest time in the nation with an altitude-converted time of 3:33.86.

Walton was named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week after he placed second in his collegiate debut in the 400m, finishing behind the national-leader Randolph Ross. Walton’s 400m time converts to 46.10 which rests as the fourth-fastest time in the country.

Tyra Gittens eclipsed her high-jump personal record with a mark of 6’ 0.5” (1.84m), which is tied for the third-best in Division I. Ciynamon Stevenson notched a personal-best mark of 44’ 3.25” (13.49m) to win the “B” division of triple jump, and her mark is tied for the third-best mark in the NCAA.

Dixon ran the fourth-fastest time ever in the 600m with a 1:15.16-mark, and Orange placed second in the 800m with the third-fastest time in the nation at 1:47.62.

