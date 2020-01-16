Texas A&M Track & Field hosts Ted Nelson Invitational

Texas A&M Track & Field returns to action from winter break, hosting the Ted Nelson Invitational for the third consecutive year on Friday, January 18 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, January 19 at 2 p.m. at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

“This is our first full-fledged meet and we see this as the first step on the ladder towards the end of the year and the National Championships,” Texas A&M track and field head coach Pat Henry said. “We have seventeen teams on Friday and seven on Saturday, It’s a very good meet for us to open the season and see where we are at and what we need to continue to work on.

Scoring

The two-day event team scores will be separate per day, with the exception of the men’s and women’s DMR and 5,000 m that will conclude on Friday but include teams from Saturday’s meet. The men’s and women’s 4x400m relay finals will be held on Saturday, but will only include teams from Friday’s meet.

Women’s Squad Starting Strong

The No. 5 Women’s indoor track & field team has sprinted to a strong start, with the top ranked 4x400m relay time in the country, run by Jania Martin, Amber Ivy, Charokee Young and Tierra Robinson-Jones. Kaylah Robinson and Tyra Gittens have placed themselves among the top-50 in the nation for two individual events. Additionally, eight Aggies rank among the top-75 individually.

Women Ranked in the Top 75

60m – Amber Ivy – 07.53 – 55th

200m – Rachel Hall - 24.35 – 18th

200m – Kaylah Robinson – 24.52 – 23rd

Mile – Ashton Hutcherson – 5:02.79 – 66th

60m Hurdles – Kaylah Robinson – 08.32 – 17th

60m Hurdles – Tyra Gittens – 08.48 – 39th

60m Hurdles – Taryn Milton – 08.49 – 40th

60m Hurdles – Kennedy Smith – 08.59 – 67th

4x400m Relay – Jania Martin, Amber Ivy, Charokee Young, Tierra Robinson-Jones – 3:36.53 – 1st

High Jump – Tyra Gittens – 5’11.5” | 1.82m – 2nd

High Jump – Kirby Matocha – 5’8.5” | 1.74m – 22nd

Long Jump – Deborah Acquah – 20’1.75” | 6.14m – 9th

Shot Put – Parker Clay – 47’10” | 14.58m – 62nd

Men’s Team Highlights Their Youngbloods

The No. 6 Men’s indoor track & field team claimed victories in six different events at the Reveille Invitational, five of which were won by underclassmen. The Aggies had eight underclassmen place in the top three in individual events, excluding unattached competitors. Of the seven Aggies that own a spot among the top-75 nationally, four of them are freshman.

Men Ranked in the Top 75

60m – Jace Comick – 06.80 – 45th

60m – Ryan Martin – 06.82 – 57th

200m – Lance Broome – 21.48 – 14th

200m – Ryan Martin – 21.92 – 65th

60m Hurdles – Andre Turay – 07.99 – 36th

4x400m Relay – Colby Zamzow, Bryce Deadmon, Infinite Tucker, Devin Dixon – 3:09.08 – 3rd

High Jump – Jake Lamberth – 6’8.25” | 2.04m – 72nd

Pole Vault – Zach Davis – 15’9” | 4.80m – 63rd

Pole Vault – Campbell Webb – 15’9” | 4.80m – 63rd

The Competition

The men’s and women’s teams are aiming to earn the Ted Nelson title for the third straight season. The Aggies will matchup against five in-state rivals, Abilene Christian, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, UT-Arlington and UTSA, while they’ll also be competing against conference foe, Kentucky.

The teams competing on Friday will be Barton County CC, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Lamar, Louisiana Lafayette, Louisiana Monroe, Louisiana Tech, McNeese State, North Texas, Northwestern (LA), Prairie View A&M, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Texas Southern, UTRGV, UT-Tyler and Western Texas College.

Visit 12thman.com and follow @AggieTrk on twitter for updates and results.