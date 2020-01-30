Texas A&M Track & Field to compete in Lubbock at Texas Tech Invitational starting Friday

Texas A&M track & field hits the road for the Texas Tech Invitational at the Sports Performance Center. The men’s team enters the weekend ranked fifth in the country, while the women are ranked seventh. The Texas Tech Invitational includes a multi-only meet beginning on Thursday, while the remainder of the event is a two-day meet with the finals beginning Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at noon.

“This is a huge meet for us this season,” said Texas A&M Track & Field head coach Pat Henry. “We will be facing some tough competition and it’s our first time on the road this spring. This is a big opportunity to see how we match up and see where we need to improve.”

The Competition

The meet features a total of 15 nationally ranked teams, including both top teams in the country with Florida State (men’s) and USC (women’s) on the list. Conference rivals attending will consist of Florida with the seventh and 11th ranked teams in the nation in men’s and women’s respectively, along with Tennessee which boasts the No. 12 men’s squad.

Ranked Competitors – Ranking (M|W)

USC – 3|1

Florida State – 1|12

Florida – 7|11

Baylor – 8|22

Texas Tech – 18|16

Tennessee – 12|--

Iowa State – 20|--

Ohio State – --|24

Standout Marks

Deborah Acquah’s school record mark of 21’ 6.75” (6.57m) in women’s long jump, holds strong atop of the nation with over five inches to spare from the second-best mark this season. The reigning SEC Co-Runner of the Week, Bryce Deadmon notched a pair of sub-46-second times for 400m, with his first-place performance in the 400m (45.86) and his split in the 4x400m relay (45.83) last weekend at the Aggie Invitational. His time in the 400m dash ranks as the second-fastest time in the nation, just .01 second shy of the top time held by North Carolina A&T’s Randolph Ross. Tyra Gittens sailed for a high-jump mark of 5’ 11.5” (1.82m), which is tied as the fourth-best mark on the season.

Aggies in the Mile Relays

The Maroon & White has compiled five total groups ranked among the top-10 fastest 4x400m relay times in the nation. The men’s fastest time, ran by Jamal Walton, Deadmon, Thomas Burns and Devin Dixon, ranks third in the nation at 3:07.31. Meanwhile, the women are among the top 10 times at fifth, sixth and seventh, with their fastest time run by Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Charokee Young (3:36.10).

4x400m Relays in the Top 10

Men

Walton, Deadmon, Burns, Dixon – 3:07.31 (3rd)

Zamzow, Deadmon, Tucker, Dixon – 3:09.81 (8th)

Women

Martin, Richardson, Robinson-Jones, Young – 3:36.10 (5th)

Martin, Ivy, Young, Robinson-Jones – 3:36.53 (6th)

Richardson, Reed, Young, Robinson-Jones – 3:36.79 (7th)