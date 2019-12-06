Texas A&M Track adds Orr to Signing Class

Texas A&M announced the signing of Madeline Orr to the track & field program.

“Madeline is a versatile distance runner who has displayed solid range from the 800 through the 3200 on the track,” track and field head coach Pat Henry said. “With continued development, we expect her to contribute both in cross country and on the track in the distance events. We are excited that she is going to be an Aggie.”

The signing period continues for Track and Field through next summer. Additional signees will be announced as they become official leading up to the 2020-21 academic year.

Madeline Orr – 1500/3200

· 1500 – 4:36.74

· 3200 – 10:43.10

· The Woodlands College Park HS

· The Woodlands, Texas