Texas A&M Track adds pair to signing class

Texas A&M announced the signing of Adé Mason and Brandon Miller to the track & field program.

“Our program continues to add high quality performers on and off the track to our team,” track and field head coach Pat Henry said. “Brandon is one of the best half milers in the country. He has a great vision for himself. Adé was an All-American last season and will join our team in January and be immediately eligible.”

The signing period continues for Track and Field through next summer. Additional signees will be announced as they become official leading up to the 2020-21 academic year.

Adé Mason – Triple Jump

· Triple Jump PR – 53-8.5

· University of Oklahoma

· London, England

Brandon Miller – 400/800

· 400m PR – 47.42

· 800m PM – 1:49.55

· John Burroughs HS

· St. Louis, Missouri