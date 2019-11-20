Texas A&M Track inks stellar signing class

Texas A&M announced the signing of 13 student-athletes to the track & field program.

“We are very happy with the student-athletes we have signed so far in this signing period,” track and field head coach Pat Henry said. “This is a talented group of young people and several of them have the opportunity to contribute as freshman. We are looking for the most talented athletes in the country, but we also sign athletes that will fit our institution and our team.”

The signing period continues for Track and Field through next summer. Additional signees will be announced as they become official leading up to the 2020-21 academic year.

Carter Bajoit – High jump

· High Jump PR – 6-11

· The Woodlands HS

· The Woodlands, Texas

Alicia Burnett – 100/200

· 100m PR – 11.47

· 200m PR – 23.46

· 400m PM – 55.51

· Parkway North HS

· St. Louis, Missouri

Jonathan Chung – Middle Distance

· 1600m PR – 4:24.14

· 3200m PR – 9:31.73

· Allen HS, Allen, Texas

Sean Clarke – Pole Vault

· Pole Vault PR – 18-0 1/2

· Penn / Lyman HS

· Longwood, Florida

Allon Tatsunami Clay – 800/1500

· 400m PR - 47.94

· 800m PR - 1:46.59

· 1500m PR - 3:44.86

· Soyo Senior HS

· Odawara, Japan

Lamara Distin – High Jump/Triple Jump

· High Jump PR – 5-9

· Triple Jump PR – 41-0

· Hydel HS

· Hanover, Jamaica

Omajuwa Etiwe – 400

· 200m PR – 21.47

· 400m PR – 46.51

· El Paso Franklin HS

· El Paso, Texas

Sam Hankins – Javelin

· Javelin PR – 224-6

· Manhattan HS

· Manhattan, Kansas

Dominique Mustin – 400/800

· 100 Hurdles PR – 14.25

· 400m PR – 54.46

· 800m PR – 2:06.01

· 1600m PR – 5:12.49

· North Canyon HS

· Phoenix, Arizona

Laila Owens – 200/400

· 200m PR – 23.38

· 400m PR – 54.00

· Fort Bend Bush HS

· Richmond, Texas

Angellica Street – Javelin

· Javelin PR – 158-8

· Columbia Falls HS

· Columbia Falls, Montana

Emmanuel Yeboah – 60/100/200

· 100m PR – 10.16

· 200m PR – 20.93

· Kumasi Academy /Western Texas College

· Kumasi, Ghana

Victor Zuniga – 800/1600

· 800m PR – 1:53.37

· 1600m PR – 4:16.91

· 3200m PR – 9:43.80

· Johnson HS

· San Antonio, Texas