Texas A&M Trio Complete Season at NCAA Cross Country Championship

Texas A&M’s trio of Kelsie Warren, Ashley Driscoll and Eric Casarez raced Saturday at the NCAA Championship, hosted by Indiana State, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course to complete the 2019 Cross Country season.

“Really proud of our group as the conditions were tough out there, but our student-athletes embraced it and competed tough,” Texas A&M assistant coach Wendel McRaven said. “For our two women, running at the national championships is a culmination of years of work and development. For Eric, we hope this is just the beginning.”

Warren’s 70th place finish highlighted the Aggie performance in Cross Country Town, USA. Warren, a senior from College Station, finished with a time of 21:04.7 over the 6,000m course. Finishing just over 40 second behind Warren, Driscoll claimed 167th in her first NCAA Championship appearance. Driscoll, a senior from Round Rock, covered the course in 21:45.4 to end her collegiate cross country career.

Casarez, a sophomore from Fort Worth, travelled the 10,000m course in 32:55.7 to earn 195th place in his first appearance at the national championship.

“We’ll back things down a little bit, but then we are on to track season where the goal is for all three to be running at the outdoor national championships,”

