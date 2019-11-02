Texas A&M Upsets No. 15 Kentucky, 3-1

After taking on its third SEC opponent tied in the top-three league standings, Texas A&M upset No. 15 Kentucky 3-1 (26-18, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20) Friday night at Memorial Coliseum. The last time the Aggies defeated a ranked opponent on the road was on November 26, 2011 when A&M defeated No. 14 Iowa.

The Aggies improve their overall record to 15-5 and 7-3 in the SEC, as Kentucky drops to 15-6 and 8-2 in the conference.

Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans logged her 18th consecutive match in double figures after finishing with 19 kills, four service aces and five digs.

Freshman opposite hitter Treyaunna Rush registered a career-high with her second consecutive match in double figures with 12 kills.

Junior setter Camille Conner recorded her fifth double-double of the season after delivering 37 assists and 10 digs. Conner also finished with five kills.

Defensively, senior libero Camila Gomez collected a match-high 13 digs. Middle blockers Mallory Talbert and Makena Patterson both finished with six kills and three blocks apiece.

Set One

A kill by Hans and an ace by Patterson got things started for the Aggies. A&M began to build a lead after a 4-0 run with kills by Hans and Patterson, as well as a block by Lauren Davis and Patterson. Freshman Rush destroyed the ball to give the Aggies a 12-8 lead, as Kentucky would call timeout. Back-to-back points by Hans put the Aggies ahead 17-11, forcing Kentucky to call its second timeout. A trio of kills by Rush, Hans and Patterson helped the Aggies hold a 23-16 lead. Hans secured the opening set with her eighth kill of the night, as the Aggies would claim set one, 25-18. Conner dished out nine assists and logged five digs, while Gomez also finished with five digs. As a team, the Aggies hit an impressive .429 mark.

Set Two

After falling behind 5-3 early on, a kill and back-to-back aces by Hans would give the Aggies a 6-5 lead. With nine ties and five lead changes, Rush gave A&M the momentum they needed as she began a 6-2 run for the Aggies, smashing down multiple kills. Back-to-back kills by Hans and Mallory Talbert would give A&M a 16-15 lead. Patterson fired down a kill and then would combine with Rush on a block to put the Aggies on top 20-18. Kentucky called timeout, but Patterson and Rush put down kills, as A&M had a four-point lead. Rush’s seventh kill of the frame would give the Aggies set point and Allison Fields closed out the set with an ace, 25-21. Conner delivered 11 more assists to add to her total of 20. Gomez and Taylor Voss continued to play terrific defense.

Set Three

Kentucky controlled the beginning of the frame after going ahead 9-6 from a 5-1 run. The Wildcats had a five-point lead until the Aggies started to piece things together with a 3-0 run to pull within two. A solo block by freshman Lauren Davis and a kill by Patterson helped pull the Aggies within one, 17-16. Kentucky was relentless, using an 8-2 run to close out the frame, 25-18. Hans led the Aggies with 12 kills, while Gomez was in double figures in digs with 10.

Set Four

Rush and Hans continued their dominance, helping the Aggies go ahead 9-5 with a 7-1 run. During A&M’s run, Hans fired down four kills. Kentucky would battle back, but A&M held a two-point lead. A trio of kills by Hans, Talbert and Lauren Davis extended the Aggies’ lead to 17-12, as the Wildcats called timeout. Kentucky would come within three, but a kill by Lauren Davis and an ace by Voss would give the Aggies a five-point lead. A 4-0 scoring run by the Wildcats would cut their deficit to one, with the Aggies on top 21-20. Texas A&M called timeout and Hans came out with revenge destroying the ball with a kill. A block by Hans and Talbert would get the Aggies a 23-21 lead. After winning the challenge, Rush and Talbert combined for the block and the Aggies would win the frame, 25-20.

Up Next

The Aggies return home to host No. 24 Missouri Sunday, Nov. 3. First serve is set for 2 p.m. at Reed Arena.

