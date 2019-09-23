Texas A&M Volleyball Match Preview: Alabama

Texas A&M Volleyball puts their undefeated record at Reed Arena on the line as the Aggies (8-2) open SEC play against the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-3) on Fish Camp Night. The match is broadcast live to a national TV audience on ESPNU, with coverage set to start at 7 p.m.

The Aggies enter Tuesday’s match in the aftermath of a 3-0 road loss to No. 3 Texas. Despite holding five-point lead all three sets, the Aggies came up short at the end of each. Head Coach Bird Kuhn noted that “The team knows they can execute at the highest level, now it’s about consistency and doing it throughout an entire set.”

In the loss to Texas, senior Hollann Hans set the Texas A&M school record for career points in the 25-point rally scoring era (1,461.5), beating out previous record-holder Jazzmin Babers (1,456). Hans posted a near double-double, recording 18 kills and nine digs against the Longhorns.

Freshman outside hitter Lauren Davis finished in double figures as well, registering 12 kills and 3 blocks. Junior setter Camille Connor delivered 37 assists in the match, bringing her season total to 369.

The Crimson Tide come into College Station following a 3-0 road loss to No. 23 Florida State. Alabama returns 11 players from last season’s squad, including senior Hayley McSparin and junior Kaylee Thomas.

McSparin ranks among the top 10 at Alabama in career attack percentage (7th - .303) and solo blocks (9th - 62), while Thomas ranks 11th in school history with a digs-per-set average of 2.89.

Tuesday’s match is the 14th meeting between the Aggies and Crimson Tide, with Texas A&M holding the 9-4 advantage. Alabama is 1-5 all-time in College Station, their sole victory coming in five sets on October 26th of last year.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.